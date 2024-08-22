Derby County have had a very good transfer window, but will still want to bring in more bodies before the deadline on August 30.

The Rams have made nine signings this summer, with seven of those being permanent additions to the squad after promotion from League One in April.

Derby have added two new strikers to the team, with Kayden Jackson making the move to Pride Park following the end of his contract at Ipswich Town, while Jerry Yates has joined on loan from Swansea City.

Meanwhile, the Rams' top goalscorer from last season, James Collins, has signed a new one-year deal with the club, as he begins his third campaign in black-and-white.

Nevertheless, manager Paul Warne is itching to sign more players, in particular those in attacking positions.

According to BBC Radio Derby's Dominic Dietrich, Warne met with Mark Thomas (Talent Identification Lead), David Clowes (Owner) and Stephen Pearce (CEO) on Thursday to discuss a recruitment plan for the final week of the transfer window.

Derby's current options are good but not extraordinary

Although the Rams have scored five goals in their first three games of the season in all competitions, they have not threatened too greatly up top.

Kayden Jackson is the only striker to have scored so far, opening his Derby account with the winner against Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup, before scoring the only goal of the game against Middlesbrough at Pride Park on Saturday.

Defenders Curtis Wilson and Kane Wilson provided the Rams with two against Blackburn Rovers, both heading home from corners, while Liam Thompson's unbelievable volley against the Spireites in the cup was the pick of the bunch.

Warne's side will not be the dominant team in the majority of games this season, and that was proven against Boro, but there are other ways to win games.

Collins was excellent at Pride Park up against Matt Clarke, and although he did not even have a shot, he provided a good outlet for Derby to play off in attack.

Yates will give the team a new way to play if he is selected against Watford following the end of his three-game suspension that he picked up on the final day of last season for Swansea, but his goal record is not spectacular.

Derby County - 2024/25 Signings (TransferMarkt) Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ebou Adams Cardiff City Permanent Kenzo Goudmijn AZ Alkmaar Permanent Ben Osborn Sheffield United Permanent Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic Permanent Kayden Jackson Ipswich Town Permanent Jacob Widell Zetterström Djurgårdens Permanent Rohan Luthra Cardiff City Permanent Jerry Yates Swansea City Loan David Ozoh Crystal Palace Loan

Derby will not be signing a striker permanently

Much to the disappointment of Rams fans, Warne told the media on Thursday that the club will most likely not sign another striker permanently this summer, and instead a loanee is being looked at.

The 51-year-old does have one in mind, and is currently working on a deal but there is little idea over who that could be.

Derby have previously been interested in Daniel Jebbison, but have been beaten to the AFC Bouremouth striker by their upcoming opponents in Watford.

Cauley Woodrow was also linked with a switch to Pride Park from Luton Town on a permanent deal, but conversation over this move has effectively been culled by Warne's recent comments.

Nevertheless, supporters should not worry, with plenty of Premier League clubs still holding young, talented strikers that will be sent out on loan before the August 30 deadline, and one of those could make a huge difference to the trajectory of Derby's season.