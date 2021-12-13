Derby County, Preston North End, Barnsley and Cardiff City target 22-y/o ace

Derby County, Preston North End, Barnsley and Cardiff City are all said to be interested in signing Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has greatly impressed this season whilst on loan in Sky Bet League One with Rotherham United, with Huddersfield now said to be expecting bids for the player come January.

His contract with the Terriers is due to expire in the summer of next year, which means a six figure offer from an interested party next month could tempt the Yorkshire side into cashing in on the centre back.

Huddersfield do also have the ability to recall the player from his loan deal at Rotherham in the new year of they wish to do so, with the club having previously expressed the fact that they have high hopes for the player in the future.

Edmonds-Green has been almost ever present for the Millers during his temporary spell at the New York Stadium, making a total of 24 appearances across all competitions.

The Verdict

It appears that the Terriers are going to be set to have to make a very big decision over the defender when the new year comes around as he is attracting plenty of interest in his services.

The club have previously shown a desire to integrate the 22-year-old into their first team plans, however Edmonds-Green is coming to a point in his career where he needs to be starting every week.

If Carlos Corberan and co cannot guarantee that for him, he may well be better off moving elsewhere in truth.

A move to the Championship would no doubt be an attractive proposition, however the centre back could well be keen to finish what he has started with Rotherham as the Millers aim to secure promotion back to the second tier at the first attempt.