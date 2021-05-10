Derby County preparing fresh move for Manchester United man ahead of 2021/22 season

Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi is set to return to Derby County for the 2021/22 league campaign according to a report from Derbyshire Live.

Mengi first signed for Derby back in the January transfer window, as he signed on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season, as the Rams battled to retain their Championship status.

The 19-year-old went on to make nine appearances in all competitions for Wayne Rooney’s side, as they narrowly avoided relegation into League One on the final day of this year’s campaign.

The Rams drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of this year’s campaign to avoid dropping into the third-tier of English football.

Mengi wasn’t in the matchday squad for that draw with the Owls though, and last featured for Derby on 10th April, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Norwich City, who went on to clinch the Championship title.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping that his side can show much-needed improvement heading into the 2021/22 campaign, as they look to stay clear of the bottom-three in the second-tier.

It’ll be an interesting summer ahead at Pride Park, as Rooney looks to add to his squad, whilst also clearing out some of the so-called ‘deadwood’ within the first-team squad.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear for the Derby County supporters.

Mengi has been a reliable option to have in the Derby defence when called upon this season, and he’ll be confident of going from strength to strength moving forwards with the Rams.

With it seeming highly unlikely that Mengi will be a regular starter with Manchester United at this stage of his career, but the Red Devils are clearly keen to find him regular minutes in senior football to further his development.

A move to Derby could see him do just that, and with it seeming like George Edmundson won’t return to the club from his loan spell from Rangers, targeting Mengi is a smart move by Wayne Rooney’s side.