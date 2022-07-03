Derby County prepared to take key transfer decision on 21-year-old

League One side Derby County will sell Lee Buchanan this summer if they receive a compensation fee for his services, according to an update on Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

The left-back was set to remain at Pride Park for an extra year with a 12-month option on his existing deal reportedly being triggered, even though the Rams were still in administration at that point.

However, the East Midlands outfit are currently in a dispute with the player’s representatives regarding this extension and with this, the EFL and Derby’s administrators have come to an agreement with both parties concluding that he should be allowed to leave for a compensation fee.

Although Nottingham Forest had multiple bids rejected for his services last summer, it’s Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen that are thought to be one of the main candidates to lure him away from Pride Park at this stage.

This transfer looks set to cost them around £400,000 if they pursue this move though, potentially giving Liam Rosenior the ability to lure one or two extra players to the East Midlands.

And Nixon has also revealed that Derby would receive a similar amount of money if he was to move on to a UK-based outfit this summer, with the 21-year-old unlikely to be short of interest this summer.

The Verdict:

There’s still a possibility they could get Craig Forsyth tied down to a new contract and if they do, it wouldn’t be a huge blow in the short term if they were to lose Buchanan.

However, he’s yet another young, promising player the Rams should have been able to hold on to and probably would have done if it wasn’t for their decline into administration.

Festy Ebosele, Luke Plange and Dylan Williams are other players that would have had a decent chance of being involved in the first team next season if they weren’t sold on to other clubs, with Jason Knight, Max Bird, Liam Thompson and Eiran Cashin all likely to play a key part.

Buchanan could potentially be a decent option for Forest still considering the fact they have a very limited number of potential options at left wing-back at this stage, though it would be risky to include him in the first team regularly following their promotion to the Premier League.

Championship sides could be interested in him though – and the 21-year-old needs to prioritise game time over a potential move to the top flight at this stage.