Derby County prepare for winter transfer window with latest rumoured appointment

Derby County are preparing themselves for several departures in the winter transfer window, as the Rams are believed to bringing in an advisor to help the current administrators at the club according to The Sun, via Derbyshire Live.

Wayne Rooney’s side have had it rough so far this campaign, with the Rams being placed into administration and sinking to the bottom of the Championship table thanks to a points deduction.

Despite the team’s relatively solid start to the season then, Derby are now left with a battle on their hands to not only stay in the second tier but to survive.

The administrators are now in place at the club to try and deal with proceedings and help with the day-to-day running of the side and they are on the hunt for an advisor to help them ahead of some potential January sales.

That advisor could be Paul Aldridge according to these reports.

If he is brought in, then he would have a number of tasks on his hands. First and foremost, he would have to try and help the Rams find a prospective new buyer, with Mel Morris no longer able to run the club after putting the side into administration.

It may also mean the sale of some players in January, to try and offset losses and help keep Derby afloat. All parties – especially Rams’ fans – will be hoping that a new buyer comes in to take over the club before the beginning of the new year. However, if one cannot be located, it appears as though there could be a number of exits and they are seemingly looking to turn to Aldridge to help with that.

It’s another step forward then in terms of trying to sort out the club and get them back on the right track and Aldridge has a wealth of experience to draw upon in terms of helping at Pride Park – something which could be valuable as they try and sort out the mess created by Mel Morris.

The Verdict

It’s a sad state of affairs to see another club struggling in the EFL and especially so high up the football pyramid. Derby have had an okay start to the season as well and could have seen themselves in mid-table if not for the administration and points deduction.

Getting a familiar name on board – someone with experience of working at a multitude of clubs – could be beneficial in both trying to find a new owner to take on the challenge of running Derby but also in ensuring things go smoothly in the transfer market if it gets to that point.

It’s still a shame to see what is happening at Pride Park but hopefully, with more names on board, they can sort out the situation a lot quicker.