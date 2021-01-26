Derby County prepare for significant transfer blow as Liverpool agreement emerges

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Kaide Gordon, according to Football Insider.

The Derby County starlet has been a long-term target of the Premier League champions as they look towards continuing their dominance by investing in the future of the club.

Manchester United were also said to be keen on a move for the player who was described as “the best 16-year-old in the country”.

However it seems that the Reds have come out on top after ‘agreeing a deal in principle’ for the player.

The report claims that the deal for the attacking midfielder will be worth £1million rising to a potential £3million based on future incentives.

It also states that a Liverpool source has claimed that the deal should be finalised ‘within the next 48 hours’.

There’s no doubt that losing Gordon will be a bitter blow for Derby.

The 16-year-old made his senior debut for the Rams back in December and was regarded as one of the hottest young prospects coming through the ranks at the club at present.

However reports from the Daily Mail have claimed that Derby see this deal as a way of raising vital funds during such an uncertain period for the club.

The Verdict

This is certainly a big blow for Derby County.

To lose one of their most promising players for a relatively small fee is a real sucker-punch – particularly when he’s regarded as a player who could very much be the future of the team.

That said, a move to Liverpool would be hard to turn down for Kaide Gordon and the hope for him will be that he can really kick on at one of the biggest clubs in the world.