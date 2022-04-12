Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner discusses potential Pride Park changes

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has discussed the changes that could be made to Pride Park should his takeover deal be completed, including improvements to the game-day atmosphere and a potential sponsorship deal.

The American businessman’s decision to reignite his interest in the East Midlands club is thought to have been linked to Derby City Council’s plans to buy the stadium and lease it to the new owners.

Kirchner was named the preferred bidder earlier this month and has now entered a period of exclusivity with the club that runs until the 7th of May.

Via a Twitter Q&A, the prospective Derby owner has discussed how Pride Park may change during his tenure – with improvements to the atmosphere in and around the ground on game-day a focus area and supporters’ feedback likely to be important.

Game day atmosphere is a focus area. I spoke in a previous Q&A about my experiences in the carnival type atmosphere in Milan at the San Siro. We will have our own style of game day “party” at Derby. This will be something we seek fan feedback on in the future. https://t.co/9A3CP49Lyt — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 11, 2022

Kirchner was quick to highlight that the changes would not be to make Pride Park into “a mini America” and hint at what they could include.

Taking this too literally… that atmosphere is very Italian and unique to that venue. The version at Derby may be live music and beer trucks and food trucks or it may be just beer trucks. I just mean something to engage everyone outside the 90 minutes on the pitch. https://t.co/0diJdkJxrh — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 11, 2022

The American also indicated that he would be open to selling the naming rights of Pride Park but only to the right sponsor.

As long as it’s not corny and keeps historical elements. Maybe “Sponsor” Stadium at Pride Park or something like that. This however isn’t something we’ve discussed at all to date. If it’s the right partner, gives us more to invest in the club, then we will evaluate it. https://t.co/zmxpjH5v9J — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 11, 2022

The Verdict

As long as they’re well thought out and done with the spirit of the club in mind, changes to the game-day experience at Pride Park should be a positive step from a Rams’ perspective.

Supporters won’t want too much to change but Kirchner’s suggestions indicate that they would have the chance to give feedback on any potential alterations.

It feels like real positivity is starting to build about the future of the club but supporters will be hoping that the takeover can be wrapped up sooner rather than later.

The last thing the club needs is more setbacks – particularly as any delays may impact the preparations for life in League One next season.