Derby County proved to the Championship once again on Friday evening that they are not in the division just to make up the numbers, as they ran out 4-0 winners at home to Portsmouth.

First-half goals from Kane Wilson, Eiran Cashin and Ebou Adams ensured that the Rams were comfortable heading into the break, before Marcus Harness forced Marlon Pack to turn home into his own net to put the seal on victory at Pride Park.

It was Paul Warne's side's biggest win of the campaign, and the first time that they have scored four times in a match since they beat Northampton Town by the same scoreline in October 2023.

The result put Derby up to 14th in the table, five places ahead of their opponents this Friday, Luton Town. Supporters will be hoping that the performance against Pompey was not just a one-off, and they will need the likes of Kenzo Goudmijn to play as well as they did then when they travel to Kenilworth Road.

Goudmijn was outstanding against Portsmouth

The Rams had won just one of their last 11 games in the league before facing John Mousinho's Portsmouth, but did not show any signs of that struggle during the match.

Their midfield was extremely well put together, with Adams and Ben Osborn controlling the physical side of it, giving Goudmijn the freedom to create.

The Dutchman was excellent in the game, and caused issues throughout for the visitors with superb passing and dribbling. The 23-year-old is fantastic at holding onto the ball in tight situations, and few midfielders in the Championship have the ability to retain the ball quite like him.

Kenzo Goudmijn Stats v Portsmouth (FotMob) Minutes Played 90 Goals (Assists) 0 (1) xG 0.12 Shots (On Target) 2 (0) Pass Accuracy 68% Chances Created 2 Touches (In Opposition Box) 69 (5) Dribbles Completed 4 Tackles Won 3

Warne offered Goudmijn the opportunity to play how he likes to, and he was able to glide up and down the pitch without being troubled by Pompey's midfielders and defenders.

Bought for just £600,000 from AZ Alkmaar in the summer, not much was known about the young talent when he first arrived, but he has proven to be an excellent addition to the team, with his low fee yet another bonus.

He was rewarded for his performance with an assist for Cashin's goal, as Derby scored from another set piece to take their total for the season up to 12 - the best in the Championship.

Goudmijn must be given the same role against Luton

Goudmijn's best football this season has been played when both Adams and David Ozoh have been in the team, but with the latter still out injured, it has been difficult for the Rams' summer signing to operate in his true position.

However, Warne got his tactics right on Friday, and with Cashin out with a hamstring problem, it seems unlikely that he will return to a 5-3-2. Therefore, sticking with the 4-3-3 that brought success against Portsmouth seems like the right idea, and it would allow Goudmijn to play in the number 10 role again.

He was able to dictate play throughout, and while Luton have been good at home, their lack of confidence through inconsistent performances across the season could favour Derby's technical midfielder.

Three points at Kenilworth Road this weekend would be the perfect Christmas present for Rams fans, and they will need their Dutch dynamo to perform to have any chance of that.