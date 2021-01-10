Derby County poised to make critical managerial call

Wayne Rooney will be named as the permanent manager of Derby County once the club’s takeover goes through later this week.

Right. Am assured the #dcfc takeover will finally be completed this week. All closing conditions have been satisfied. Players will be paid and transfer embargo will be removed, while Wayne Rooney is set to be named permanent manager https://t.co/6mTxdEstnF — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 10, 2021

There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Rams in the past few months, as fans wait to see if Sheikh Khaled would complete his purchase of the club from Mel Morris.

The Telegraph have revealed that the deal will go through this week, and the first task for the new owner will be to name a new manager.

And, the same report has confirmed that Rooney is set to land the job on a permanent basis, following his impressive spell in charge as a caretaker.

The Manchester United legend was part of a coaching team that took over after Phillip Cocu was sacked, however Rooney took sole charge, which saw him take a step back from playing, after successive defeats.

Since then, the 35-year-old has got a real improvement out of the players. Whilst they remain in the relegation zone, Derby have picked up 13 points from Rooney’s nine games.

The update states that an announcement should come some time in the next week.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

In truth, this wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, because Rooney has done a fine job since stepping up, and he clearly wants the role permanently.

The players have responded to his demands, and the Rams have a clear pattern of play and identity under the former Everton man.

So, it’s a no-brainer for a new owner to keep with Rooney. It’s what the Derby fans will have wanted as well, but they won’t get too excited until it’s all finally confirmed by the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.