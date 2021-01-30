Derby County plotting transfer move for free agent

Derby County are interested in signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer, according to Alan Nixon.

Wayne Rooney will be eager to bring in some players before Monday’s deadline, after overseeing his side’s 1-0 home victory over Bristol City today.

Young winger Morgan Whitaker is reportedly set to join Swansea City for around £700,000, leaving scope for a new wide player to come in.

Sibley? Jozwiak? – Can you name which Derby County player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Martyn Waghorn Wayne Rooney Louie Sibley Jack Marriott

According to Alan Nixon, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a player who could be set to arrive at Pride Park on a free transfer.

Mendez-Laing has been without a club since November, after having his deal terminated by Cardiff City due to a “serious breach of contract.”

He is since yet to find a club, and the 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 92 games during his time in South Wales.

Last season, the winger scored three goals and registered four assists in 27 Championship outings for the Bluebirds.

The Verdict

It was all a bit bizarre when Mendez-Laing left Cardiff a few months ago, and I don’t think we’ll ever find out why that was the case.

But I think he could be a really good signing for Derby. He is a speedy, powerful winger who has done well at this level before.

Derby definitely need to add a bit of threat out wide, and given their lack of clarity off the pitch, bringing him on a free transfer is potentially a low-risk signing.