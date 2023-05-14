This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County are interested in a move for Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bradley is set to leave Kenilworth Road this summer after almost five years at the club, with the Rams and Championship side Hull City said to be keen.

The 31-year-old has found his game limited this season, making just 19 appearances in all competitions, while he also missed four months with a knee injury.

Bradley won promotion from League One in his first season with the Hatters before helping them reach the Championship play-offs for two consecutive years and he will be hoping to add another promotion before departing.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move for Bradley to Pride Park.

James Reeves

Bradley would be an excellent signing for Derby.

He has proven himself to be solid and reliable defender in the Championship in recent years, so would be more than capable of doing the job in League One.

Bradley has previous experience of promotion from the level and he would help to instill a winning mentality at Pride Park, while he will also bring leadership qualities after captaining Luton.

Centre-half is a position the Rams will desperately need to strengthen with Curtis Davies, James Chester and Richard Stearman all departing and Bradley would be the perfect addition.

There will likely be no shortage of suitors for Bradley and it would be a coup if Derby could get this one over the line.

Declan Harte

This would be a good signing for Derby if they could convince Bradley to take the step down to League One.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at Luton but could still compete at a Championship level on a somewhat consistent basis.

His experience would be a very useful asset to Paul Warne’s side given the confirmed departures of the likes of Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman this summer.

Bradley would fill that hole in the team quite well while being a very affordable replacement due to him becoming a free agent barring a late twist in his Luton future.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a smart signing.

Whilst Derby have generally recruited experienced players in the past year, which is something they need to address moving forward, Bradley would be a good addition.

He is a strong defender, knows how to win in the third tier, and would be a leader in the group. Plus, at 31, it's not like Bradley is coming to the end of his career, as he should still have a lot to offer.

There's a massive summer coming up for Derby, as they will be expected to be pushing for automatic promotion in 12 months time, and Bradley would be the perfect start to the window if they can bring him in.