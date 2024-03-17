Highlights The Rams' impressive transfer business contributed to their current strong position in the League One promotion race.

Players like Joe Ward, Tyrese Fornah, and Conor Washington could be transferred to bring in useful funds for the club.

Derby may part ways with older strikers like Washington to make way for younger, faster options in the upcoming seasons.

It has been an excellent season for Derby County in League One.

Pressure had been building on manager Paul Warne after the Rams made a slow start to the season, with his side sitting as low as 11th in the table in late October, but their form has improved significantly since then.

Derby have spent recent months in and around the automatic promotion places, and as the business end of the season approaches, they are in a strong position to secure their return to the Championship.

The Rams' promotion push has been boosted by some impressive transfer business, with a host of new signings arriving at Pride Park over the course of the campaign.

Derby County - 2023/24 summer and January signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free agent Permanent Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic Loan Ebou Adams Cardiff City Loan Dwight Gayle Free agent Permanent

With a number of big names out of contract at the end of the season, including the likes of Joe Wildsmith, Craig Forsyth, Louie Sibley, Conor Hourihane, Tom Barkhuizen and James Collins, it could be another busy summer for the club.

Warne will have the option to release those who are out of contract, but he may also be keen to sell some of the contracted players who are not part of his plans.

With that in mind, we looked at three players that Derby could receive a transfer fee for this summer.

Joe Ward

Joe Ward joined Derby in the summer from Peterborough United, and it was seen as a big coup for the Rams to land his signature.

Ward scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for Posh last season, and there was hope that he could make a similar impact at Pride Park, but it has not worked out so far.

The 28-year-old began the season as a regular, but he sustained an injury early into his Derby career, and he has struggled to regain his place in the team since his return.

Ward has been given a run in the team in recent weeks, but with competition for places at right-wing back from Ryan Nyambe and Kane Wilson, his long-term future at the club is uncertain.

Warne may be keen to keep Ward as part of his squad, but he is one of the Rams' most sellable assets, and his departure could bring in useful funds.

Tyrese Fornah

Tyrese Fornah made the controversial move across the East Midlands to join Derby from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Fornah spent last season on loan at Reading, scoring two goals and registering two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, and while the Royals were relegated from the Championship, the 24-year-old was a solid performer.

Given his strong displays in the second tier, he looked to be a shrewd addition for the Rams in League One, but like Ward, his minutes have become limited over the course of the season.

The arrival of Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City in January has pushed Fornah further down the pecking order, and he could be surplus to requirements next season, particularly if the club are in the Championship.

Warne may be willing to sanction a loan move for Fornah rather than a permanent exit, but as a young player with a lot of potential, he could have plenty of suitors if he becomes available.

Conor Washington

Conor Washington arrived at Pride Park from Rotherham United in the summer, reuniting with Warne after they worked together previously at the New York Stadium.

Washington has never been a prolific striker throughout his career, and he scored just six goals in 37 games for Rotherham last season, but his all-round game was useful in helping the Millers to Championship survival.

The Northern Ireland international featured regularly for Derby until he suffered a serious ankle injury in November, but he struggled to deliver consistently, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances.

Warne is known to be a big fan of Washington, but the Rams' forward line is in desperate need of a refresh with many of their existing strikers over the age of 30, and Washington could be moved on and replaced by a younger, pacier option.

It's hard to see Derby getting much of a fee for a 31-year-old strike coming off an injury but every penny counts.