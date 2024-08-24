Key Takeaways Strikers Conor Washington and Dajaune Brown face uncertain futures with Derby County as deadline day approaches.

Washington, 32, struggles with form and injury, while promising 19-year-old Brown impresses in academy and loan stints.

Brown's potential loan move may hinge on Washington's exit, as Derby looks to strengthen their striker options before the deadline.

Derby County have had a relatively successful transfer window so far, securing the signatures of eight players, extending the contracts of some promotion heroes and keeping hold of key stars.

However, with the August 30 deadline rapidly approaching, there are a couple of members of the playing squad that are still unsure where they will be playing their football throughout the 2024/25 season and possibly beyond.

Darren Robinson and Tyrese Fornah have already been sent out on loan this summer, with the former moving to Hartlepool United on Tuesday, while Fornah will don the red-and-white of League Two Salford City for the rest of the campaign.

Derby are not in the position to sell or loan out too many of their team at the minute, with limited numbers in the senior squad, but incomings could see two players at the opposite end of their careers move on.

FLW has taken a look at the strikers who face an uncertain week, with Paul Warne potentially seeking a permanent and temporary exit from Pride Park for the two before the 11pm deadline.

Conor Washington

32-year-old Conor Washington has failed to have a true impact at Derby since he joined last summer from Rotherham United.

Linking back up with his former manager in Warne, the Northern Ireland international had possibly expected a better run at the Rams, however, poor form and a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury has seemingly cost him his place in the squad this season.

Washington failed to take part in the majority of pre-season fixtures, and was not named in either of Derby's opening two league fixtures of the 2024/25 campaign - missing out against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough in the Championship, while he failed to come off the bench in a 2-1 victory over fellow Derbyshire club Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup.

The former Rotherham man has never been the most prolific of strikers, and this pattern has followed him to Pride Park. He scored just three times in 19 appearances in League One last season, with all his goals coming before November.

With it looking unlikely that Washington will be involved in 2024/25, the best choice for him now is to move on, but the Rams may want another striker through the door first, before they sanction a deal.

Dajanune Brown

Contrary to Washington, Dajaune Brown, 19, has a very exciting future at Derby, having impressed greatly throughout his time in the academy.

The Nottingham-born stiker, who has been called up to the Jamaican national team already, scored nine goals in 11 games for the Rams' U21s and U18s last season, before heading out on loan to National League side Gateshead.

Dajaune Brown Career Stats (TransferMarkt) Season/League Apps Goals Assists 20/21 - U18 PL 2 0 0 21/22 - U18 PL 6 2 1 22/23 - U18 PL 9 9 1 22/23 - PL2 3 1 0 23/24 - U18 PL 2 3 2 23/24 - PL2 9 6 1 23/24 - League One 2 0 0 23/24 - National League (Gateshead) 18 6 0

Although he started slowly in the North East, he eventually scored six goals in the league with the team, while also helping them to FA Trophy success.

Brown scored a hat-trick against Peterborough Sports in just 22 minutes to take Gateshead through to the semi-final, and then scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Solihull Moors at Wembley.

The 19-year-old has already been involved at first-team level before this season, but started in the Carabao Cup against Chesterfield, impressing supporters greatly despite failing to score.

A loan to League One or Two at this point in Brown's career could be hugely successful, but similar to Washington, this may not happen until Warne captures another of his targets before the deadline.