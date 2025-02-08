Derby County brought in four new players during the January transfer window, and despite missing out on some key targets in some areas of the pitch, the signings that have been made are exciting.

The Rams raided Norway this winter, with Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Sondre Langas joining from Viking FK, while Matt Clarke moved from Middlesbrough to the East Midlands. Harrison Armstrong was Paul Warne's final addition, as four players left the club.

There is a desire to see these new stars hit the ground-running with the team's position in the Championship table desperate, and their Championship status now hangs in the balance.

However, the impact of survival in the second tier or relegation will change Derby's plans for these nine players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Rohan Luthra

Rohan Luthra joined the Rams from Cardiff City in the summer on a one-year deal as the club's third-choice goalkeeper, and so far he has remained exactly that.

He made the bench in the first couple of weeks of the season before the arrival of Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. However, since then, the majority of his time has been spent at the club's training ground, Moor Farm.

Kane Wilson

Kane Wilson has been one of the Rams' best players in 2024/25, and his ability to take the ball out of his own half and into a threatening position has been one of the highlights in a disappointing season.

However, his two-year deal is set to come to an end in the summer, and Warne must get his talented right-back to sign a new contract while he is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Sonny Bradley

Sonny Bradley is currently out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, joining the Chairboys at the start of the January transfer window.

His involvement in the starting XI lessened over the course of this season, and with a desire for consistent game time, he dropped to League One, where so far he has made an impact.

The veteran centre-back's deal at Derby is due to expire in the summer after leaving Luton Town for Pride Park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and he helped them win promotion back to the Championship.

Matt Clarke

Warne's second signing of the winter, Clarke, returned to the East Midlands side for the third time after previous spells on loan while he was at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He signed a short-term deal with the Rams, and while there may be some worry surrounding his future, if Derby can secure their Championship status for a second season, then it would not be a surprise to see him put pen-to-paper for a longer stay.

Craig Forsyth

Craig Forsyth has been the embodiment of the Rams over the course of the last decade, joining the club on loan from Watford FC originally on loan in 2013.

The left-back, who now operates mostly at centre-back, is finally starting to show his age, but he has been useful for Warne on a number of occasions this season. He has been handed one-year deals over the course of the last few campaigns, but it would not be a surprise to see him finally hang his boots up in the summer.

Tyrese Fornah

Salford City signed Tyrese Fornah on loan in the summer from Derby, and he has been excellent in League Two for the Ammies.

Ebou Adams' arrival 12 months ago made it difficult for the defensive midfielder to get game time, and he went in search of his own move, eventually landing at the Peninsula Stadium. His contract is due to expire in the summer, and there will be uncertainty around his future at Pride Park.

Liam Thompson

The remaining Derby youngster from the 2018/19 crop, Liam Thompson, has had an incredibly frustrating year in black-and-white.

Injuries have once again halted any momentum that he has had, and he has been forced to wait for his turn in the starting XI for the majority of the campaign. On his day, the 22-year-old is sensational, but he has left supporters wanting more this season after earning an extension in the summer.

Tom Barkhuizen

The first signing of the David Clowes era in July 2022, Tom Barkhuizen, has been used sporadically since his team's promotion back to the second tier.

He has made an impact in recent weeks, but many expected the winger to move on in the January transfer window amid League One interest.

His deal was renewed for another year in June 2024, but it looks unlikely that this will happen again this summer as his minutes on the pitch have been few and far between.

Conor Washington

Conor Washington joined Derby at the same time as Bradley on a two-year deal, but after making 19 appearances in League One last season, this campaign has been a nightmare.

A couple of unused substitute appearances are all that the Northern Ireland international has to his name, and it looks as though his time in black-and-white is coming to an awkward end.

Conor Washington 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 19 (8) Goals (Assists) 3 (2) xG 1.28 Shot Accuracy 41.7% Pass Accuracy 63.9% Chances Created 7 Dribble Success 14.3% Touches (In Opposition Box) 184 (48) Recoveries 17

A move in both transfer windows could not be sought, and now it looks as though Washington's stay at Pride Park will end unceremoniously in the summer.