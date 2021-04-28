Derby County players sent financial message amid off-field uncertainty

Derby County’s players have been told they will be paid their wages for April even though Erik Alonso’s takeover still hasn’t been signed off by the EFL.

#dcfc players have been reassured they will be paid their full wages on time this Friday, despite delays in Erik Alonso’s takeover. Wages were 4weeks late in December whilst Shiekh Khaled takeover was pending; that won’t happen this time-the £1.2m bill will be paid by Morris. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 28, 2021

The Rams have had off-field issues hanging over them all season, with owner Mel Morris desperate to find a new buyer for the club.

And, when Sheikh Khaled appeared to be close to completing a deal for the East Midlands outfit in December, the players were not paid on time.

Therefore, there had been concerns something similar could happen here, with the monthly salaries due to be sent out at the end of the week. However, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that the squad have been ‘reassured’ by the hierarchy.

“Derby players have been reassured they will be paid their full wages on time this Friday, despite delays in Erik Alonso’s takeover. Wages were

four weeks late in December whilst Shiekh Khaled takeover was pending; that won’t happen this time-the £1.2m bill will be paid by Morris.”

The only focus for Wayne Rooney and the squad will be on the weekend game at Swansea, where a win could see the Rams confirm their Championship safety, depending on results elsewhere.

The verdict

This news will be welcomed by the players as they don’t need anything to distract them from what is a huge fixture for the football club this weekend.

Obviously, it’s a concern that the takeover still hasn’t gone through but the only focus on all connected to the club is staying in the Championship right now.

Either way, it’s sure to be a busy summer at Pride Park and the fans will just want this off-field drama to stop with new owners in place.

