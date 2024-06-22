Highlights Paul Warne shaping squad for Championship return after guiding Derby County to promotion from League One.

Derby County boss Paul Warne will be shaping his squad this summer in preparation for the Rams' return to the Championship.

Warne guided Derby to promotion this season, finishing as runners-up in League One ahead of Bolton Wanderers.

It was the fourth time that the 51-year-old has been promoted from League One, having led his former club Rotherham United into the Championship three times prior to his arrival at Pride Park.

He will hope that he can survive in the Championship for the first time in his career next season, as the Rams look to build on promotion and re-establish themselves in the second tier.

Derby hope to explore the possibility of bringing midfielder Ebou Adams back to the club following his successful loan spell, while winger Corey Blackett-Taylor's loan switch from Charlton Athletic has become permanent, as was pre-arranged in January.

Warne will no doubt be looking to send a few of his less experienced players out on loan ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, so let's take a look at a couple of players who could benefit from a temporary move away.

Dajaune Brown

18-year-old forward Dajaune Brown, who won Derby's Scholar of the Year award this season, has already spoken to the Derby Telegraph about a potential loan move next term.

He said: "I'll just have to see what happens in pre-season and if I can impress when the season starts.

"If the first-team think I should go back on loan then if they think that will help, then that's what I will do."

The promising youngster scored six goals in 18 games in the National League on loan at Gateshead this season. He also scored an extra-time equaliser and slotted home the winning penalty as the Heed won the FA Trophy at Wembley.

Dajaune Brown's 2023/24 stats (first-team league games); according to Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Derby County 2 0 Gateshead 18 6

He has played five times for Derby's first-team, with his hold-up play and willingness to run in behind making him a real prospect for the Rams.

After Derby's promotion to the Championship, Brown could benefit from another loan move next season as it feels unlikely that he'll be a regular fixture in the second tier. There will likely be several clubs in the EFL interested in signing him ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Jake Rooney

Defender Jake Rooney has already made 21 first team appearances for Derby since joining the club from Burnley.

The 20-year-old, who is the cousin of former Rams manager Wayne Rooney, was in the squad for all of Derby's opening six fixtures this season and started three.

However, his season ended prematurely after he suffered an ACL injury just 12 minutes into the Rams' trip to Bolton in September.

The youngster, who is highly thought of by Warne, was reportedly close to a return at the back end of last season. If his rehabilitation continues to go well, there is a chance he will be fit and ready for the 2024/25 campaign.

Rooney has time on his side, and after Derby's step-up into the Championship, he could benefit from a loan move back to League One next season to help him get back up to speed. If he picks up where he left off on his return to action and impresses in the third tier, the Rams could always recall him in January.