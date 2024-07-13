Highlights Derby County's squad has seen significant changes since their promotion, with more movements expected in the transfer window.

Tyrese Fornah and Conor Washington may face exits, with Fornah struggling for game time and Washington facing competition.

Fornah's best chance may be a loan move to showcase his skills, while Washington could benefit from a move down the leagues.

Derby County have returned to pre-season with a very different squad to the one that won promotion in April. However, with over a month and a half left in the transfer window, there is still plenty of time for more movement.

The Rams have already let go of seven of their promotion heroes, with Louie Sibley the most recent to leave following his move to Oxford United at the end of his contract.

Derby have also brought in a number of replacements, with Kayden Jackson and Ben Osborn joining on permanent deals earlier this summer, while Jerry Yates has moved to Pride Park on loan from Swansea City.

Yet, with more incomings likely in the weeks ahead, those further down the pecking order will only struggle further for game time.

With pre-season ramping up, and Derby's team starting to take shape, FLW looks at two players that may be shown the exit door, both permanently and temporarily.

Tyrese Fornah

Since swapping the red side of the East Midlands for the black-and-white last summer, Tyrese Fornah, 24, has struggled to become a regular in Paul Warne's team.

The Sierre Leone international made just nine starts from 19 league appearances in 2023/24, with injuries and a lack of form keeping him out of the side for the majority of the season. Fornah featured just four times after the turn of the year, and will need to perform in upcoming friendlies to stand a chance of seeing out this transfer window at Derby.

The arrival of Ebou Adams, 28, on loan from Cardiff City in January put further pain to Fornah's situation, with Adams making the defensive midfield position his own with superb performances that helped take the Rams back to the Championship at just the second time of asking.

A loan for the 24-year-old could be the best-case scenario for both parties, especially if Derby secure the services of Adams once again. Fornah won just 47.1% of his tackles, compared to the 66% that the 28-year-old Adams won.

A move back to League One could be the perfect opportunity to show Warne that he has what it takes to become a key part of his team, and earn a new contract, with Fornah's deal due to expire in 2025.

Tyrese Fornah League One Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 19 (9) Goals (Assists) 0 (1) Tackles Won 47.1% Pass Accuracy 77.2% Duels Won 48.3% Aerial Duels Won 58.3%

Conor Washington

Conor Washington, 32, left Rotherham United to join forces with his former manager Warne last July on a two-year contract.

However, like Fornah, the English-born Northern Ireland striker faced a season of injuries in 2023/24, and then struggled to beat James Collins into the starting 11 when he was fit.

Washington played 19 times in League One for Derby, starting in eight. He scored just three times, and picked up two assists, all coming before an ankle injury that he picked up on international duty in November 2023.

Conor Washington 2023/24 League One Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 19 (8) Goals (Assists) 3 (2) xG 1.28 Shot Accuracy 41.7% Recoveries 17

The 32-year-old was clinical in front of goal, scoring three from an xG rate of only 1.28, yet at times he was lacking the cutting edge that James Collins and Dwight Gayle had shown in their performances.

With the rise of Dajaune Brown in the last year, Washington may find it tough to be the third-choice forward, and will want to play consistent football at this point in his career. A move back down the leagues, potentially to League Two, could be the only way that the ex-Miller reaches double figures for both appearances and goals in the new season.