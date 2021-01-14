Derby County player set for move to Championship rivals

Huddersfield Town are set to sign Derby County midfielder, Duane Holmes.

As per The Athletic, Holmes is set to end his stay with the Rams, with a deal to Huddersfield described as imminent.

It’s claimed that despite contract talks between Holmes and Derby earlier in the season, a fresh agreement is yet to be reached, with the midfielder now able to explore his options heading into 2021.

A move to Huddersfield appears to be on the horizon for the 26-year-old.

The American began his career with the Terriers, making 26 appearances for the club before moving onto new challenges.

Via Scunthorpe United, he ended up with the Rams in the Championship in 2018 and has made 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals.

Holmes is a versatile player, covering the midfield and offering plenty of depth.

News of his signing comes on the back of Carlos Corberan confirming that Carel Eiting is back with Ajax with a knee injury. He’s facing three to four months on the sidelines now, robbing Huddersfield of a mainstay in their midfield.

Eiting had made 19 appearances, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

The Verdict

This is a top signing for Huddersfield and it’s going to be disappointing for Derby to see Holmes go.

Holmes is a player that’s impressed at Derby over the last couple of seasons and he offers Corberan some versatility and quality across the midfield.

The fact he has been at Huddersfield before helps, although it is a very different club now to the one he was at before.

As injuries pinch, this could be one great piece of business in West Yorkshire.

