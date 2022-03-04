Derby County player set for imminent transfer departure

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that winger Kamil Jozwiak is set to depart the Rams immediately, with Charlotte FC from the United States agreeing a fee in excess of £1 million for his services.

The Poland international, who has amassed 21 caps for his country, will leave County after the club’s administrators accepted a bid from across the Atlantic Ocean.

Rooney revealed that the deal was a key part in the club’s funding strategy for the remainder of the season, with Quantuma providing proof of funds for the remainder of the 2021-22 season to the EFL and this deal was a part of it.

Jozwiak signed for Derby in the summer of 2020 from Lech Poznan, with the fee reported to be around £4 million at the time – that means the Rams are set to make a big loss on the wide player.

It has been confirmed by Polish reporter Tomasz Wlodarcyzk that the club in question is Charlotte, who recently lost midfielder Riley McGree to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Per American journalist Tom Bogart, Charlotte had agreed terms for Jozwiak earlier in 2022 but the Pole picked up an injury against Birmingham City at the end of January, which scuppered the deal.

It is now back on though and per Alan Nixon, Jozwiak is currently in the States to sign off on the transfer.

The Verdict

With just one goal to his name since his arrival at Pride Park, Jozwiak failed to live up to expectations, truth be told.

A lot was expected of the 23-year-old considering he was a full Poland international when he arrived, but his end product was often lacking.

It wouldn’t have helped playing in a struggling side with no real prolific striker to aim for, but Jozwiak didn’t really create chances of his own either.

Considering Derby’s financial situation, it makes sense to cash in on him – even if it for a major loss – and they have players such as Festy Ebosele who have been performing far better than him this season anyway.