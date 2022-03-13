Derby County player sends Blackburn Rovers a key warning ahead of midweek clash

Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop believes the way they play can cause Blackburn Rovers and other teams in the Championship real problems, promising that they will try to do the same against Tony Mowbray’s men on Tuesday as he spoke to his side’s media team.

The Rams came away from automatic promotion favourites AFC Bournemouth empty-handed yesterday afternoon, remaining resilient but conceding at the end of both halves as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Scott Park’s men.

Considering the Cherries’ recent frailties at home, being knocked out of the FA Cup by Boreham Wood and drawing at home to relegation battlers Peterborough United, Wayne Rooney’s men will be disappointed not to come away from the clash on the south coast with a point or three.

With Barnsley dropping two points late on against Fulham and Reading suffering a heavy defeat at the City Ground, a victory would have been a major boost to their survival hopes after fighting back remarkably from a 21-point deduction.

Nonetheless, they remain just five points adrift of the Royals who currently sit in 21st with a much worse goal difference than the Rams, with Rooney’s side still having nine games to play.

One man who is looking forward to their midweek clash against another high-flyer in Blackburn is shot-stopper Allsop, who believes the Lancashire outfit will be in for a difficult game at Ewood Park despite the difference between the two sides in the league table.

He said: “I think we have shown our quality throughout the season against every team we have played.

“The way we play is unique and it causes teams massive problems, and it showed again today.

“We will go to Blackburn with positivity and trying to win the game, and cause them problems like we have to Bournemouth today.

“Unfortunately the result went against us but we will try and put that right on Tuesday.”

The Verdict:

They do have a unique way of playing and some would call it brave considering the fact they are in a relegation battle – but they have stayed true to their principles and this is the reason why they have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

To change the system now just wouldn’t make sense and would probably disrupt their progress, so it’s worth them staying with the same style of play even if that does bring one or two complications between now and the end of the season.

The Rams have the ingredients to remain afloat with the experience of Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman at the back, Tom Lawrence continuing to be a real force going forward and a lot of their youngsters stepping up to the plate well.

Allsop has also played his part in that and his confidence can only be a help to the East Midlands side. The last thing they need at this stage of the season is a nervous goalkeeper, so these quotes should be a real source of encouragement for Derby supporters.

With Barnsley and Reading not exactly setting the second-tier alight, survival is now in their hands.