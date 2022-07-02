Derby County player seemingly confirms exit with farewell message

Ravel Morrison has seemingly confirmed his Derby County exit with a farewell message on social media yesterday evening.

The 29-year-old joined the Pride Park outfit last summer and went on to prove a lot of his doubters wrong with some fine performances in Wayne Rooney’s side.

In total, the Jamaican international made 36 Championship appearances, as well as a further two in cup competitions.

Posting on his Instagram story, he wrote: “Thank you @dcfcofficial all the players, staff & fans for making me feel at home, was a season full of ups and down, but was a real honour to be part of such a wonderful club.”

“I wish everyone at the club success moving forward.”

This message comes as somewhat of a surprise after Derby County’s takeover was finally complete, meaning they are now once again allowed to sign players.

Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Derby County founded? 1880 1884 1886 1890

Morrison’s contract had expired at the end of June, but the expectation was that he could potentially star for the club in League One next campaign.

Given that he was brought to the club by former Rams boss Wayne Rooney, it could be the case that his departure was a factor in Morrison’s decision.

The Verdict

Honestly, this is a real shame.

It finally felt like Ravel Morrison had found a home – somewhere he could express himself and display the talent that he has in abundance, but it looks as though it has come to an end.

I do think Rooney leaving the club will have been a big factor here, and I’d go as far as suggesting that had the former England and Man Utd forward remained at Pride Park, Morrison might have, too.

I guess we will never know though. It will certainly be interesting to see what Morrison’s next move is after what was a decent season with Derby last campaign.