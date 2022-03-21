Derby County player secures top-flight transfer ahead of next season

Festy Ebosele has agreed a pre-contract deal with Udinese that will see him join the Italian outfit next season.

The Derby County winger has enjoyed a real breakthrough year under Wayne Rooney, impressing with his pace and ability down the flanks.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer and the Rams’ off-field issues well-known, it was always going to be very difficult for the club to convince Ebosele to remain in the East Midlands.

And, that has proven to be the case, with Udinese announcing his arrival on social media this evening as the 19-year-old agreed a contract with the Serie A side until the summer of 2027.

Having moved abroad, Derby will be entitled to minimal compensation for the player, who has played 30 times for Rooney this season as they look to complete what would be a remarkable escape from relegation.

Despite the transfer being confirmed, Ebosele will still finish the season at Pride Park, meaning Rooney is still able to call on the wide man for the remainder of the campaign.

The verdict

This is a big blow for Derby as they would’ve wanted to build their future around the talented youngsters coming through at the club, which Ebosele certainly is.

But, the financial situation means they can’t secure the new deals that they wanted, whilst the player is obviously going to assess his options considering Derby are heading to League One.

You just hope that Ebosele will continue to get minutes in Italy as he has shown this season he is a very exciting prospect and it will be interesting to see how the move helps his career.

