Derby County player seals transfer departure

Mike te Wierik has today left Derby County for Groningen, thus returning to the club he left to join the Rams just six months ago, with the Dutch club confirming the move via their Twitter account.

The centre back had been used sparingly by the Rams this term, making just a handful of appearances across all competitions under both Phillip Cocu initially and more recently Wayne Rooney.

His last appearance for the club came almost three months ago, suggesting that the newly installed Rooney viewed the 28-year-old as being surplus to requirements as he seeks to trim his squad before potentially bringing players in.

𝐆𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤!😍 Mike te Wierik keert terug en tekent tot de zomer van 2024. ➡ https://t.co/1rSTHnVxap #SamennaardeGroteMarkt #trotsvanhetnoorden — FC Groningen (@fcgroningen) January 19, 2021

The Eredivisie outfit have resigned their former captain on a three and a half year deal, with the fee paid for the defender being undisclosed between the two clubs.

During his time at Pride Park te Wierik played just six games for the Championship strugglers.

The Verdict

Many Derby County fans will be unaffected by the departure of the defender this week as he was seemingly out of favour for much of the campaign so far.

Clearly Rooney is now looking to cut costs and thus trim his squad ahead of bringing in new signings of his own as the club looks to put the Cocu era behind them.

Mike te Wierik wasn’t really afforded enough games to impress and ultimately won’t be remembered for much as he departs for his homeland.

The club will however take solace from the fact that they have made some profit off of a player that played less than ten times for the club during his spell in the Midlands.