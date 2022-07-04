Derby County player seals Pride Park exit

Derby County have announced the departure of winger Festy Ebosele following the expiration of his contract this summer.

The 19-year-old established himself in the side last season as he made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Rams last season, scoring twice in that time.

His solid form in the Championship also led to him receiving a call up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad.

Ebosele is a product of Derby County’s academy after joining the club back in 2018.

The winger has signed for Italian side Udinese who play in the Serie A.

Due to the fact he has come up through the youth system at Pride Park, the Rams are entitled to compensation for their player, which is positive for the club as he leaves at the end of his current contract.

The club have thanked the youngster for his efforts with the side in what was a difficult season last year, especially so for a young player breaking into the first team.

Whilst the compensation won’t be a particularly high fee, it will be a boost for the Rams as they now look ahead to next season in League One.

The Verdict:

Ebosele did well last season especially when you consider it was his first season in senior football and in a side that was facing a lot of hardship.

You can imagine that he would do a good job for the Rams in League One next season but the opportunity to go and play in Serie A is a good one and you can understand why the youngster may feel as though a fresh start would be useful.

Furthermore, it’s a positive for Derby that they receive compensation for their academy player, as they have lost many players on free contracts this summer and it serves as a small boost for them.