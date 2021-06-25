Derby County player reveals he is open to moving elsewhere as he outlines stance on his future

Derby County defender Curtis Davies has reaffirmed that his preference is to sort out a new deal and remain with the club but he is also prepared to find a move elsewhere.

Davies’ contract with the Rams is set to expire, but Derby revealed in their retained list that they are keen to keep hold of the experienced defender and try and sort out a new contract with him.

That comes with Wayne Rooney’s side needing to keep hold of him considering they are short on numbers, especially in defence.

The Rams’ ability to offer players that they want to keep new deals has not been helped by all the uncertainty around the club.

They have now been found to have broken profitability and sustainability rules for the way that they filed their accounts for the three-year period ending June 30 2018.

However, a potential retrospective points deduction and subsequent relegation to League One has not been ruled out by the EFL. As a result, an interchangeable fixture list has been created enabling Wycombe Wanderers to swap places with them.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via Derbyshire Live, Davies suggested that his first choice this summer is to remain with Derby whatever division they happen to be playing in. However, he also admitted he is open to looking elsewhere if his future is not secured soon.

He said: “My contract is up on July 1 and I am still waiting to sort that out.

“I’d like to stay at the football club but obviously everything needs to be negotiated.

“It is a situation where if a contract is offered and you are trying to work out what is right for you and what is right for the club, it is always a negotiation process.

“I think you always need to be open to looking elsewhere if that is what needs to happen, but I have always stated I would love to stay at Derby County.

“Whether that is in the Championship or League One it would be just down to what we can agree on. Like I say, I would like to stay at the football club, but you always need to stay open.”

The verdict

The Rams are in an absolute mess at the moment off the field and you have to feel for players like Davies who are just wanting to know where their long-term futures are going to be this summer. The defender clearly wants to stick around and try and help Rooney rebuild the squad and attempt to push the club forwards after a challenging period.

If finances allow then the Rams surely need to ensure that they keep hold of Davies this summer because his experience and leadership qualities might be vital for them next term whatever league they happen to be playing in. The fact that he is willing to drop down to League One with them shows a lot about how he feels for the club.

Davies though is right to keep his options open and if the Rams cannot sort him out with a new deal fairly soon then he will have to look elsewhere for employment. Losing him would show just how bad Derby’s current predicament is and it would be a very worrying sign.