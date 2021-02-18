Derby County player reacts to Swansea City’s win over Nottingham Forest

Derby County defender Curtis Davies has reacted to Swansea City’s vital win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

The Swans were arguably second best against Chris Hughton’s Forest at the Liberty, with the away side amassing the majority of the genuine goalscoring chances.

However, a last-gasp Connor Roberts goal sealed a big win for the Welsh outfit as they continue to mount a serious charge towards the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Davies highlighted how Swansea have proved they can still win when playing not so well, he said: “They usually win by the odd goal, so for Swansea to dig in against a Forest side that have come good of late, they did really well”

“It’s a brilliant header and brilliant run to match from Connor Roberts, leaping over the top of two defenders”

The result means the Swans are now just one point behind second placed Brentford and still have two games in hand over the Bees, which gives them a great chance of getting into the coveted top two spots.

The verdict

Swansea were far from their best against Nottingham Forest and in truth were not really deserving of all three points.

However, the Swans did stand firm and their incredibly solid defence helped to prevent Forest from scoring throughout, and Connor Roberts’ finish at the end was very impressive, considering he’s a full-back.

If the Swans can continue to grind out victories like this then they will be right up there.

To win games when not playing well is a fantastic attribute to have and something I believe will see the Swans secure promotion this term.