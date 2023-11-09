Highlights Key Takeaway 1: Derby County's academy setup is still highly regarded despite financial problems. Many players have successfully graduated and made the club millions through their sales.

Derby County's academy setup, despite the club experiencing financial problems in recent years, is still among the upper echelons in England with their category one facilities.

Over the previous four years, players such as Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight, Jayden Bogle, Morgan Whittaker and Lee Buchanan have progressed and graduated through the system and become first-team players, and some have made the club millions through their sales.

The more recent crop of talents include Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin, the latter who is playing week in, week out for the Rams currently and almost landed a Premier League move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous transfer window.

Plenty of Derby's development squad was on show earlier this week in a 4-1 EFL Trophy drubbing of Wolves' under-21's side, with three of Jake Buxton's squad starting.

One of those was Darren Robinson, who made his debut for the club over a year-and-a-half ago but has been left to develop within the youth setup since.

Who is Darren Robinson?

County acquired Robinson from Dungannon Swifts in Northern Ireland back in 2021, and less than a year later in April 2022, Wayne Rooney handed the midfielder a debut against Bristol City in the Championship.

Robinson played regularly for the club's under-21's last season in the Premier League 2 competition, developing into a player that can play in defence as well as his more natural position of midfield, and after being named Scholar of the Year on two successive occasions, the 18-year-old has been in and around Paul Warne's first-team this season.

Whilst he's yet to make a league outing for Derby in 2023-24, Robinson was handed a start in a back three against Wolves alongside Sonny Bradley and Cashin, and the teenager looked rather comfortable against Wolves' youngsters.

With his development coming along just fine for an 18-year-old, it is no surprise that clubs have been watching out for Robinson, with two in-particular said to be plotting moves.

According to Football Insider, both Aston Villa and Southampton are said to be looking into potential moves for the Northern Ireland youth international when the January transfer window reopens, presumably to go into either sides' under-21's setup.

What is Darren Robinson's Derby County contract situation?

Any club wanting Robinson could have a potential bargain on their hands as well, as having signed a three-year professional contract when joining Derby in the summer of 2021, the youngster's deal is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Derby would not lose him for absolutely nothing should Robinson choose to run down his contract as his age means County would at least get some form of compensation.

Robinson's vulnerable contract status though leaves Derby with a real dilemma when the turn of the year arrives - do they potentially cash in on the teenager if they cannot agree a new contract with him, or do they wait it out until the end of the season to see if anything changes?

Paul Warne clearly sees something in Robinson though to give him a start among a pretty experienced team against Wolves this week, and more chances like that could see the player instead extend his time at Pride Park.