Derby County player makes somewhat surprising decision as club hold contract talks

Derby County forward Chris Martin has reportedly turned down the club’s latest contract offer according to The Athletic.

It is claimed that the club offered the 31-year-old a 12-month extension on his current deal, with the option of a further year, although this has been rejected according to the report.

Martin has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Phillip Cocu’s side this season and has chipped in with 11 goals, as they look to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship under the Dutchman’s guidance.

Derby are currently sat 12th in the second tier standings, but are just five points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Recent off-the-field events have disrupted players’ futures at clubs, with the season originally due to conclude in May.

The report from The Athletic claims that Martin is likely to be granted an extension on his current deal to finish this year’s campaign with the Rams, although his long-term future remains unresolved at this moment in time.

The experienced forward was in impressive form before the season was called to an abrupt halt, with Martin scoring twice in a convincing 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised he’s turned down their contract offer.

Martin has been a great servant to Derby County, and I thought he would have been keen to extend his stay with the club, although that appears not to be the case.

At the age of 31, he might be wanting first-team assurances on a regular basis, and I’m not sure Derby will be able to offer him that next season.

I do expect Derby to make another contract offer in the near future though, as they clearly want to tie him down to a new deal.