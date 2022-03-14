Derby County player makes sobering comments amid relegation battle

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies believes only wins will be able to get his side out of the relegation zone now despite still having nine league games left to go this season, issuing this stern warning to his teammates via BBC Radio 5 Live.

The Rams have fought bravely against adversity this season, suffering two separate points sanctions totalling up to a deduction of 21, an amount that looked set to relegate Wayne Rooney’s men to the third tier.

Despite turmoil off the pitch though, with the club still in administration nearly six months after they first entered this state, they are continuing to put points on the board, albeit at a slower rate than they were earlier in the campaign.

This is understandable though considering they have lost several key first-teamers in 2022 in a bid to remain afloat financially, with Graeme Shinnie being sold to Wigan Athletic during the January window and Phil Jagielka leaving the same month after the East Midlands outfit were placed under a fresh transfer embargo.

The departures didn’t stop there, however, with Kamil Jozwiak recently sealing a seven-figure move to MLS outfit Charlotte, a major financial boost for the Rams but it’s one that leaves Rooney another senior option short.

Nonetheless, Davies is continuing to demand more from his teammates with his side currently sitting five points adrift of safety, with 21st and 22nd-placed Reading and Barnsley both having a game in hand over them.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Derbyshire Live), he said: “The reality is we need to win games to get out of this situation.

“Whilst earlier in the season we could be a little bit calmer about things and start picking off those points bit by bit, which we have done, now, it’s the time where, you know, we know we need wins.

“It’s not about going places and ‘oh, that’s a good point’ – no, it’s trying to get the three points at all costs.”

The Verdict:

The main team they have to worry about is Barnsley at this stage – because Poya Asbaghi’s men certainly aren’t going down without a fight and that was reinforced through the 1-1 draw against league leaders Fulham at the weekend.

In terms of their other two closest rivals in Peterborough and Reading, they will fancy their chances of being above both when the end of the season comes.

That may be a strange thing to say considering the Royals are the ones currently sitting outside of the relegation zone – but turmoil off the pitch and a lack of new manager bounce under Paul Ince is a real source of concern for the Berkshire outfit and they look destined to fall into the relegation zone sooner rather than later.

Peterborough may have fought hard to get a draw against Stoke on Saturday – but they may not have enough in the tank to remain in the second tier despite now being under the stewardship of Grant McCann.

Derby may be depleted in terms of the lack of experience in their squad, but they have the on-field stability and team spirit to get themselves out of the drop zone and it looks set to be a fascinating battle with the Tykes.