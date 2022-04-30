Derby County player makes frank admission on his Pride Park future

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies wants to remain at Pride Park beyond the end of the season, speaking candidly to BBC Radio 5 Live on his future.

The 37-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet this term, with the Rams managing to get clearance from the EFL to tie him down to fresh terms just before the season started.

And he has been a real asset for the East Midlands outfit, playing in all 45 of Wayne Rooney’s side’s league games this term and stepping up as a leader of what is an extremely inexperienced squad with the club needing to cash in on some players and their transfer embargo restricting their ability to bring anyone in.

Quiz: Which club did Derby County sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Marco Gabbiadini? Crystal Palace Southampton Watford Newcastle

His presence became particularly important in January when fellow central defender Phil Jagielka was forced to leave Pride Park with the Rams unable to offer him a new deal but despite his best efforts, he was unable to keep Derby afloat in the Championship.

This is no reflection of their defence though that has been reasonably solid this term and would have kept the club in the second tier if it wasn’t for their points deductions this season.

With this, some would argue he deserves to remain in his current division, but Davies has one clear aim and that’s to remain under the stewardship of Rooney next term, even with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He said to BBC Radio 5 Live (via Derbyshire Live): “I think the biggest thing is, as I’ve said already, the takeover needs to happen to have any conversation. It’s all good, you know.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about staying next year and I’d like to stay.

“But, until you’re able to actually put something in front of you unfortunately that’s the reality of football.”

The Verdict:

Davies is certainly one player Rooney should be looking to keep on for another year if he can – because the centre-back has shown he can play a full season of football still and has been a reasonably solid figure at the back.

Many people doubted whether the likes of Davies, Jagielka and Richard Stearman had the speed to cope with second-tier football – but all have proved their doubters wrong and none more so than the former.

The 37-year-old has been just as valuable off the pitch as he has on it, carrying himself impeccably well on social media and showing real character, something that has probably had a very positive impact behind the scenes.

Tom Lawrence may have been appointed captain this season and he has to be commended for stepping up to the plate well – but having that extra voice in Davies will have only been a boost and he is likely to be valuable again next season.

He surely has to be one of the first players in the queue to receive a new deal if and/or when the takeover is complete – and they have a great chance of tying him down to fresh terms despite their drop to the third tier.