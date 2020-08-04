Derby County player departs Pride Park on temporary basis

Derby County have confirmed that goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has joined League One outfit Northampton Town on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old has made just five appearances for the Rams since arriving at Pride Park in 2014 from Newcastle, and is now set to join Keith Curle’s Northampton Town who gained promotion to League One via the Play-Offs.

Mitchell is no stranger to a loan spell having spent stints away from Derby at several EFL sides over the last few seasons, and he is set for another one as he joins the Cobblers.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu will be keen to freshen up and assemble his Derby squad ready for a real push for promotion next season, with the Midlands side missing out on a spot in the play-offs this term.

Derby finished the season in tenth position in a season that was marred with several off-pitch issues, whilst it improved after the arrival of Wayne Rooney in January.

The verdict

It seems pretty evident that Jonathan Mitchell is not at the forefront of Cocu’s plans, and hasn’t been for the several Derby managers that preceded the Dutchman.

This is a good move for Mitchell who is likely to get regular game time at Sixfields under the tutelage of Keith Curle.

Derby’s goalkeeper dilemma will no be narrowed down with Kelle Roos, Scott Carson and Henrich Ravas battling it out for a starting berth as it stands.