Carlton Palmer has urged Paul Warne to tie Curtis Nelson down to a new deal, with the 31-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Nelson was fantastic for the Rams last season as they won promotion to the Championship, with the centre-back being named the club's Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign in what was his first year at Pride Park.

He signed a two-year deal at Derby back in June 2023, meaning he's set to become a free agent next summer as things stand, and after such a good start to the season where's he's helped his side to 12th in the table, losing Nelson on a free transfer next summer would be a huge blow.

He's played every minute this season so far for Derby, and while he's impressed defensively, he's also been a goalscoring threat thanks to his aerial ability, scoring twice in their opening nine league games.

Carlton Palmer on Curtis Nelson's future at Derby County

Former England midfielder Palmer is under no illusions how important it is to ensure that Nelson remains at Derby, and he's urged the club's hierarchy to reward the 31-year-old with a new contract at Pride Park.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “I would have thought that giving Curtis Nelson a new contract would be a huge priority for Paul Warne and the Derby County hierarchy.

"He’s possibly been Derby County’s best player this season and Paul Warne works with a very solid back four. They had the best defensive record when they got promoted last season, and they’ve also started strong defensively this season, with Curtis Nelson being a key part of that.

“I’m sure Derby County will look to tie him down to a contract sooner rather than later. You don’t want disruptions and Derby County sit 12th in the table, a really solid start to the season after getting promoted from League One.

“He was awarded Derby’s Player of the Season after playing every minute of the league campaign last year.

“His ability to leap high above his opponents is crucial to the Rams’ success from set-pieces and, over the last 13 months, the 31-year-old scored three times in his 58 appearances.

“He’s already pitched in with an important header against Blackburn Rovers on the opening day of the season but himself and Cashin struck up a really good partnership in the heart of Derby’s defence last season.

“It’s very important that they get him tied down to a new contract, and I’m sure Paul Warne and David Clowes will be discussing that.

“Without a shadow of a doubt they won’t be allowing him to leave in the January transfer window, he’s too important to the cause and I think in the coming months we’ll see him sign a new deal.”

Curtis Nelson deserves a new Derby County contract

After a difficult couple of seasons with Cardiff City and Blackpool, Nelson has really got his career back on track at Pride Park, and he's had no problems with making the step-up from League One.

It may have surprised some people to see Nelson thriving at Championship level this season, but he's really found a club that suits him in Derby, and he's one of the first names on the teamsheet for Warne.

Curtis Nelson's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season Appearances Plymouth Argyle 2009-16 246 Oxford United 2016-19 121 Cardiff City 2019-23 127 Blackpool 2023 18 Derby County 2023- 62

His goal against QPR in the Rams' most recent fixture was an incredible header, and shows how valuable he is at both ends of the pitch, so a new deal must be sorted as a matter of urgency.

Other Championship clubs may be keeping tabs on his performances this season, and he could well receive transfer interest if he doesn't pen fresh terms at Pride Park, so Derby don't have much time to waste.

Nelson's move to Derby has been a real success story, and everyone at the club will be desperately hoping he decides to stay.