This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have been urged to recruit a striker in the January transfer window despite signing both Jerry Yates and Kayden Jackson across the summer.

It proved to be a busy summer for Derby following their long-awaited promotion from League One in second-place, with Paul Warne adding ten fresh faces to his squad.

The Rams look stronger in every area of the pitch; Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has manned the sticks in style following his switch from Swedish outfit Djurgarden, Liverpool loanee Nathaniel Phillips should prove to be an inspired acquisition at the heart of defence, meanwhile a fresh midfield dynamic is offered through impressive trio Ebou Adams, Kenzo Goudmijn and David Ozoh and the forward line has been bolstered, too.

EFL Championship standings, as of September 26 Position Team P GD Pts 6th Leeds United 6 +5 11 7th Swansea City 6 +3 10 8th Watford 6 +1 10 9th Oxford United 6 +2 9 10th Derby County 6 +1 9

Warne usually likes his teams to be diligent and tough to break down. Derby were exactly that in their promotion campaign last time out and their resolve appears strong thus far, conceding seven goals from six games. They have already kept three clean sheets in the Championship, all of which have come on home soil in their three victories over Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Cardiff City amid a strong start to the new season.

A formidable home advantage at Pride Park and defensive solidity were both key in 2023/24 and have shown up as constants this time around, although there is a lingering concern about just where a consistent source of goals is going to emerge from.

Derby County and Paul Warne urged to sign a striker in the January transfer window

Derbyadded two experienced Championship strikers to their ranks in Yates and Jackson, although they both returned a combined eleven goals in the second-tier for Swansea City and Ipswich Town respectively last season.

Yates has impressed in the early stages of his loan move from the Swansea.com Stadium despite failing to find the back of the net while Jackson has done so on two occasions and should be a continued threat with his physicality and direct running in behind, crucial for the counter-attacking style Warne tends to deploy.

However, Jackson has been deployed from the right side of the front three, leaving Yates to lead the line and Football League World's resident Rams fan pundit Shaun Woodward with understandable concerns about his side's goalscoring edge.

"I think we desperately need a striker in the January transfer window," Shaun explained to Football League World.

"I think as good as Jerry Yates has been, he works hard and has impressed us, he hasn't scored a goal yet. He's been unlucky, but we need a striker to be scoring goals and he also hasn't got much competition, so if he gets injured or whatever happens then it's always good to have someone putting pressure on you for your place.

"So that's something that I think we will be desperately looking to get in the January transfer window."

Derby County could receive a Dajaune Brown impact until January

Should Yates' dry patch infront of goal continue, you can only imagine that pressure will begin to grow from Derby supporters to see homegrown academy product Dajuane Brown receive a run of games in the side.

Still just 18 years of age, Brown lit up Derby's various age-group sides before embarking upon a loan move to National League outfit Gateshead back in January, where he scored nine goals across all competitions during the second half of the season.

Indeed, Warne claimed only last month that no less than eight clubs across League One and League Two had fielded approaches about Brown's availability, although he eventually elected to keep the young prospect as part of his first-team squad.

It is entirely arguable whether Brown is even ready for the rigors of the Championship just yet, but entrusting him may become a natural course of action if Yates does not start scoring soon - and Derby fans would certainly have no complaints at seeing one of their very own at the forefront of the attack, especially a player of his promise.