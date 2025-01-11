Kane Wilson's contract situation is one that is expected to be sorted soon, with the right-back an integral part of Paul Warne's plans at Derby County.

However, the versatile full-back or wing-back was not tied down to long terms when he signed for the club in the summer of 2023. Derby announced that they have signed the then Bristol City defender on a two-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joined Bristol City from Forest Green Rovers, where he was named League Two Player of the Season for 2021/22. Despite that, he struggled to make an impact for the Robins and replicate that form at Ashton Gate, with injuries limiting Wilson to five league appearances the season prior to joining Derby, all from the bench, as well as two EFL Cup starts.

The switch to Derby in League One proved to be the correct choice. With Ryan Nyambe injured, and Joe Ward inconsistent, the Rams' number two has established himself as the first-choice in his position, and for many, letting him go now would be a bizarre decision to take by the East Midlands club.

Paul Warne makes Kane Wilson contract admission

Wilson has played 22 games in all competitions this season and was on target in the opening game of the campaign, a 4-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers. Since arriving, Wilson has scored five goals and registered seven assists in 71 games.

A new deal is more than likely not too far away for Wilson, especially after Curtis Nelson signed a new one in November, and Paul Warne and co. will look to tie down his star before others can arrange an agreement with him. This is the last transfer window in which Derby can sell the player as well, making a new agreement paramount.

Speaking recently about the situation, Warne said: "I haven't had a conversation with him yet, purely because I have no brain space in January. But I will definitely be reviewing all those contract things come February. He just needs to keep playing really well and the conversation will be nicer."

He has improved defensively and as an all-round defender since his switch to unite with Warne, and with Nyambe's injury, he has been entrusted as Derby's first-choice right-back for some time now, which is something he has relished, and Warne will be desperate to keep hold of one of his star players.

Kane Wilson's importance and development

Wilson proved at a very young age that he is far too good for League Two level, and we must not forget that he jumped up from the fourth tier to the Championship, which is quite a leap. Now, with regular football, in a settled environment, Wilson is in the best form of his career.

If he is retained next season, then he could thrive for Derby as they look to establish themselves and build each year in the second tier. Warne has managed to get him back to the levels he showed for Forest Green Rovers in 2021/22, and he has become a real asset in both League One and the Championship.

The majority of Rams fans would expect to be rewarded with a new contract before his current deal runs out in June.

The right-back has been electric, with his defensive games improving, while he has particularly impressed many with excellent dribbling skills and his ability to hold onto the ball in tight situations.