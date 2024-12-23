Derby County have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa youngster, Louie Barry, are now "pushing" for a move.

That's according to Darren Witcoop on X, who revealed on Sunday that, although Middlesbrough remain in pole position to secure a deal for the 21-year-old in January, the Rams are keeping up the chase.

Alan Nixon via Patreon had reported earlier in December that Paul Warne's side were taking a look at the forward, but after the Premier League side recalled Barry from his loan to Stockport County at the weekend, there is a clear indication that Derby will be involved in the scrap to secure his services for the rest of the season.

Derby County "pushing" for Louie Barry deal ahead of January transfer window

The Rams have had a decent first half of the campaign, but a run of three wins in 17 is alarming, and Warne is looking to bolster his attacking forces with the 21-year-old.

He has scored 14 goals in 21 League One games so far this season, and is currently the top scorer in the division.

Derby are in desperate need of more talent up front, and Barry can provide that in spades.

He will be hoping to end his time at Stockport strongly, and the Rams will keep a keen eye on him over the course of the next week as he looks to play his final two matches for the Hatters.

Louie Barry's Stockport County 2024-25 Stats (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 21 (20) Minutes Played 1639 Goals (Assists) 14 (3) xG 8.65 Shots (On Target) 66 (33) Dribbles Completed 51 Pass Accuracy 80.7% Touches (In Opposition Box) 745 (99) Recoveries 75 *Stats correct as of 23/12/2024

With Witcoop revealing that Warne is "pushing" for a move, it shows the intent that he has to ensure that his team push away from the relegation battle once and for all.

However, he will know that he will have to pull out all the stops to stop the striker from joining Middlesbrough instead when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Luton defeat was clear evidence of why Barry is needed for Derby County

Derby were beaten 2-1 by Luton Town on Friday night, with the hosts leaving it incredibly late to take all three points from the hands of the Rams with two deflected goals.

It was an incredibly frustrating and disappointing evening for the East Midlands side, who had done more than enough to earn a point at the very least. Kayden Jackson had given them the lead with a superb header just before the hour mark.

Despite limited attacking threat from Rob Edwards' side, they won the game in added time through Carlton Morris, just after Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's volley had taken a touch off Tom Holmes to end up in the back of the net.

Bringing Barry in would help Derby to add more goals to their game, and help them to push away from any threat of a team coming back at them late on, just like Luton did.

The freedom he has been given at Stockport would also be needed, but if this is allowed, then the Rams could push away from the relegation battle.