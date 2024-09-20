Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that he isn't surprised by Sheffield United's positive start to the campaign.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, the Rams' manager also praised the Blades' summer transfer business, with the club able to bring in some very shrewd additions.

Warne has a point. United were able to strengthen numerous areas with top-quality players - and their business has put them in a good position to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sheffield United's 2024 summer transfer window (signings) Player Signed from Loan or permanent Jamie Shackleton Unattached Permanent Sam McCallum Unattached Permanent Kieffer Moore AFC Bournemouth Permanent Callum O'Hare Unattached Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Harry Souttar Leicester City Loan Alfie Gilchrist Chelsea Loan Tyrese Campbell Unattached Permanent Michael Cooper Plymouth Argyle Permanent Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Crystal Palace Loan

Michael Cooper is rated by some as one of the best goalkeepers outside of the English top tier - and he already looks to be an excellent signing from Plymouth Argyle.

Harry Souttar, meanwhile, could be an excellent centre-back partner next to Anel Ahmedhodzic, and Alfie Gilchrist's arrival was a real boost as well.

On the left-hand side, Harrison Burrows could make a real difference in the final third, having been such an influential player for Peterborough United.

Further up the pitch, Callum O'Hare could be a game-changing signing for United, considering how much of an asset he is in the final third at this level.

And Kieffer Moore is an excellent player to have at this level as well, with the Wales international always making positive contributions, even when he's not scoring.

Paul Warne's admission on Sheffield United ahead of Derby County clash

Warne knows the magnitude of the task his Derby team faces this weekend - and he has plenty of positive words to say about the Rams' upcoming opponents.

He told Derbyshire Live: "When you go down from the Premier League, everything's down in the dumps.

"As soon as the season finishes, it is the dawn of the new campaign and before you know it pre-season has started.

"When the transfer window opens and you're able to manoeuvre and move things and let some people go, it helps. They've made brilliant signings so far. It doesn't surprise me that they're doing so well.

"I love Alan Knill on their coaching staff and also Chris Wilder. They are really good people and have done excellent jobs throughout their careers. They had unbridled success in their first spell there and the fact that they've gone back to Sheffield United and started the season so well doesn't surprise any of us.

"They've got a really good team, but they're really well coached and you have to have them both to have success. They'll no doubt have a successful season, but these are the games that we want to play in."

Chris Wilder has the right ingredients to push for promotion with Sheffield United

Many people will question whether they have enough depth in some areas if an injury crisis happens.

Adding more depth to some positions like the striker department would have been ideal, but depth is probably the only potential barrier to their success.

However, if they can limit injuries, they have a real chance of securing a top-flight return, because they have some excellent players in all areas of the pitch.

As Warne said, their summer business was excellent and that should help them massively.

They should have enough firepower in the final third to be a success - and it will be exciting to see them develop throughout the season.