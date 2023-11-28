Highlights Derby County are unlikely to sign Divin Mubama from West Ham in January, according to manager Paul Warne.

Mubama has come through the youth ranks at the Hammers, and is now on the fringes of their first-team.

However, the striker is out of contract at The London Stadium at the end of this season.

It is unlikely that Derby County will sign Divin Mubama from West Ham in the January transfer window.

That's according to the League One club's manager Paul Warne, who admits he is aware of the striker and his potential.

How has Mubama's career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks with West Ham, Mubama has recently started to break into the first-team setup with the Hammers.

The striker has so far made ten senior appearances for the club across all competitions, and played a key role in helping David Moyes' side come from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, the teenager is out of contract at The London Stadium at the end of this season, meaning there is a chance he could move on once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

Indeed, recent reports had claimed that Derby themselves are plotting a move to sign the striker in the January transfer window.

Now however, it seems that ay sort of move to Pride Park in January is unlikely to happen for Mubama right now, judging by these latest comments from Warne.

What has Warne said about Derby signing Mubama from West Ham?

Although the Rams boss does seem to be a follower of Mubama and his progress at West Ham, it seems he is not positive about his own side's chances of linking up with the teenager for the second half of the campaign.

When asked about those links with Mubama by The Derbyshire Telegraph, Warne said: “My honest answer is that I am aware of him as everybody is. But the reality of that happening is slim to zero.”

Where are Derby in League One?

Having missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day of the regular campaign last season, the Rams will be looking to secure a return to the Championship this time around.

Currently, Derby are sixth in the third-tier standings, having taken 30 points from 17 league games since the start of the campaign, meaning they are six points adrift of the automatic promotion places as things stand.

Warne's side are next in action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to Vale Park to take on Port Vale.

Derby County next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Competition Venue 28/11 19:45 Port Vale League One Vale Park 05/12 19:00 Fleetwood Town EFL Trophy Pride Park 09/12 15:00 Leyton Orient League One Brisbane Road 16/12 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers League One Pride Park 21/12 19:45 Lincoln City League One Pride Park As of 28th November 2023

Would missing out on Mubama be a blow for Derby County?

It does feel as though it would be something of a setback for Derby if they are indeed unable to sign Mubama in January.

With Tyreece John-Jules only on loan from Arsenal until the turn of the year, and Conor Washington having been ruled out for several months through injury, they are going to need to add to their attacking options at the turn of the year.

Mubama would have obviously helped fill that void, and the promise he is already showing at Premier League level with West Ham, suggests he would have been a useful option for the Rams to add to their attacking options.

Indeed, the 19-year-old looks as though he would have been something of a coup for Derby, meaning the club will have to be ready to move for other options, based on this admission from Warne.