Derby County have been rocked in recent weeks, and they have embarked on a run of form that has seen their strong start to the season fade out of memory for supporters.

The Rams have won just one of their last ten matches, and have not tasted victory at home since the start of October.

A 2-0 loss to Leeds United was the latest defeat for Paul Warne and his team, with the Whites easing past the East Midlands club at Elland Road on Saturday thanks to goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober in the first-half of the game.

There were plenty of frustrations with how Derby set up for the match, and now they face another incredibly difficult task against Burnley on Tuesday evening as they make the journey to Lancashire.

Warne must decide how he wants his team to play at Turf Moor, and this could have a huge impact on his future in DE24.

Derby were too defensive against Leeds and must push on more at Burnley

It was clear from the off against Leeds that Derby were looking to protect themselves from embarrassment rather than make an attempt at taking any points from the game itself.

Derby County Attacking Stats v Leeds United (FotMob) Shots 3 Shots On Target 1 xG 0.08 Big Chances 0 Cross Completed 2 Touches in Opposition Box 6 Offsides 2 Corners 2 Pass Accuracy 79%

They set up defensively, and got ready for an onslaught that came from the home side almost immediately. Without the suspended Ebou Adams, Warne returned to a back five, with Nat Phillips coming back into the team, and they were vulnerable throughout.

While it is obvious that the Rams do not have the level of quality that both Leeds and Burnley have, they failed to threaten at any point and were extremely wasteful when they got on the ball during the game at Elland Road.

Warne stated in his pre-match interview before Derby's clash against the Clarets that his team "will address the game slightly different[ly]" compared to their defeat on Saturday.

Bringing Adams back into the fold will help with that, as he acts as the protector in front of the defensive line who is able to break up play and then carry the ball forward towards his opponents.

The Rams lacked that against Daniel Farke's side, and when they did win the ball back, they lacked pace going forward and made it too easy for the Whites to take back possession and get on the front-foot once again.

Losing to Burnley is not the end of the world for Derby, but it will not be welcome

Derby and Warne could not have asked for a more difficult game to go into following three consecutive defeats, and Burnley could inflict further pain on them.

Scott Parker's plans have slowly started to click into place at Turf Moor, and although they are not the most formidable in terms of the number of goals they score, they are incredibly strong defensively and will be very difficult to break down.

The Rams will have to take their chances, something that they have not done too often in recent weeks, and if they do concede early, they cannot afford to waste opportunities in front of goal.

Derby have been excellent from set-pieces, and this could come in handy on Tuesday. But, Warne will know that this is perhaps another battle too early for his team to fully compete in, and he may already be looking ahead to Friday's clash with Portsmouth.