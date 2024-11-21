Paul Warne has issued an update over the fitness of David Ozoh ahead of Derby County's visit to Preston North End on Saturday.

The Rams make the journey up the M6 to Deepdale this weekend but will once again be without their Crystal Palace loanee, who is slowly getting closer to a return to action after picking up a quad injury.

The 19-year-old has not featured for the Rams since September, when he was taken off in the second-half of Derby's 1-0 win over Cardiff City at Pride Park Stadium, and his team have been forced to adapt without him since.

Warne's side have had a solid start to the campaign and currently sit 12th in the Championship table, and will be hoping to make it two away wins from two against the Lilywhites after beating Coventry City just before the international break.

It's been an incredibly frustrating loan spell so far for Ozoh, who had started excellently during his first month in the East Midlands after making the switch in the summer.

However, a hamstring injury picked up against Cardiff just after the first international break of the season was just the start of a painstaking two-month absence for the midfielder, whose return is still a couple of weeks away, it seems.

He suffered a setback in October, picking up a quad issue as he set about trying to get over his original injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby ahead of this weekend's clash against Preston, Derby's manager, Warne, explained Ozoh's current situation: "He keeps putting his face in front of mine at the buffet, so he's obviously getting closer.

"When they're injured the first few weeks, they don't want to look at the manager, and then when they get close they start doing star jumps in front of the salad bowls and things like that.

"So, I've definitely noticed him more, so that means he's obviously close. I've been told that he's going to train next week. When I say train, he's obviously doing a lot of training, but actually with the squad.

"So, it's going to take him, obviously, a bit of time to catch up. I think the Sheffield Wednesday game might come too quickly but the one after possibly not, so he's close."

Ozoh will have to win his place back

While he has been a miss for the Rams over the course of the last couple of months, his place in the starting XI is not guaranteed when he does return - especially when Liam Thompson's performances are considered.

Ozoh was excellent before he picked up his injury, but him missing out has given others in the squad the opportunity to excel, and the 22-year-old has done exactly that since returning from an issue of his own.

Derby's midfield had looked significantly weaker without the Palace loanee in there, and it can not be understated just how much of an impact that he had during his first five appearances, but he must be ready for the battle to show why Warne has to select him once again.

Derby County Current Injury List (BBC Radio Derby) Player Injury Out Since Possible Return David Ozoh Hamstring/Calf September 2024 Two Weeks Jake Rooney Knee September 2023 Returning (Playing with U21s) Ryan Nyambe Knee (PCL) October 2024 February-April 2025

The physicality of Ozoh alongside Ebou Adams has been a miss, but it has allowed Warne to operate in a slightly different style, one with varying success.

Nevertheless, he will be more than happy to see the young powerhouse return to the first team picture in the coming weeks, as will Derby's supporters themselves as they gear up for this weekend's clash with Preston.