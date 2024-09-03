Derby County may have hoped to have brought in another striker on deadline day, but a failure to do so must not be seen as a negative.

Having signed Jerry Yates on loan from Swansea City earlier in the summer, as well as Kayden Jackson as a free agent following six seasons with Ipswich Town, many thought that another forward would have been brought in to add more firepower.

However, Derby seemed to miss the boat, instead bringing Nat Phillips and Marcus Harness to the club for the rest of the season from Liverpool and Ipswich, respectively.

This has left the Rams with the same forward-line that they had two months ago, yet with youngster Dajaune Brown still at the club, it could be the beginning of something very special at Pride Park.

Brown was hotly tipped to leave on loan

Following promotion to the Championship, Paul Warne knew he had to nail the transfer policy this summer, and to some degree he has.

The additions of David Ozoh, Jacob Widell Zetterström and Kenzo Goudmijn are already starting to pay off, while they also did not lose any of their key players such as Eiran Cashin.

The Rams got the majority of their business done relatively early, and this has helped lay the foundations for the rest of the campaign, with most of the squad having a full pre-season, including Brown.

After impressing on loan in the National League with Gateshead, many were inclined to think that he would once again spend at least half of the season away from DE24. However, just two of Warne's team have been sent out on loan - Darren Robinson and Tyrese Fornah.

Despite the Rams manager explaining in August that eight clubs were interested in the 19-year-old striker, it seems as though he believes that the best place for his development is with Derby, something that will delight supporters.

Dajaune Brown Career Stats (TransferMarkt) Season/Competition Apps Goals Assists 20/21 - U18 PL 2 - - 21/22 - U18 PL 6 2 1 22/23 - U18 PL 9 9 1 22/23 - PL2 3 1 - 23/24 - U18 PL 2 3 2 23/24 - PL2 9 6 1 23/24 - League One 2 - - 23/24 - National League (Gateshead) 18 6 - 24/25 - Championship 1 - - 24/25 - Carabao Cup 2 - 1

Brown has already been involved in the first-team this season

Brown's involvement last season was fairly limited. He started just once, in the EFL Trophy, while appearing on just four more occasions in cameo roles - twice in League One.

In 2024/25, the Nottingham-born forward has already made his Championship debut, against Bristol City, while he has featured in both of Derby's Carabao Cup ties.

He picked up an assist against Chesterfield, and was a constant threat to the Spireites' defence, perhaps proving that League Two is a step below his ability.

He was brought on in place of Yates in the Rams' 3-0 victory over Bristol City at the weekend, playing out the final five minutes in a dominant performance at Pride Park.

Although the game was effectively finished by the time Brown entered the pitch, that did not stop him from pressing the Robins' defenders, causing panic among the visitor's backline.

It's an incredibly exciting time for the 19-year-old, but he needs to be managed more than any other player in the squad. There is an extremely promising future ahead for Brown, and Warne not sending him out on loan quite possibly shows to both him and supporters of the club that he will be a key asset this season.