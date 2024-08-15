Highlights Derby faces defensive worries ahead of Middlesbrough clash after poor start, Warne must address backline issues early.

Reverting to successful five-at-the-back formation may provide more defensive stability against dangerous opponents.

Adding Nyambe to the center-back mix could give Derby the protection needed against strong attacking opposition like Middlesbrough.

Paul Warne has more than a few tough decisions to make ahead of Saturday's Championship clash between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium.

The two sides have not met since February 2022, with Boro running out 4–1 winners in a bitterly disappointing away performance for Wayne Rooney's Derby, who were relegated two months later amid a host of financial troubles.

However, the pair meet this weekend back in the second tier in front of a near sell-out crowd. Yet, there are still difficulties for the Rams following their two-year stay in League One, while Middlesbrough have had the luxury of three consecutive top-eight finishes and look to be in with a shout of challenging for the play-offs once again.

Indeed, the Teessiders head into the game on the back of an eye-catching 3-0 victory against Leeds United at Elland Road in the Carabao Cup.

One area of the pitch that Derby have previously had confidence in, particularly during the 2023/24 campaign, is the defence but, after conceding five goals in their first two competitive fixtures of the new season against Blackburn Rovers and Chesterfield in the EFL Cup, there are worries this weekend about the Rams being opened up once again, and being beaten heavily by a competitive opponent.

Warne must settle on a defensive unit early but cannot allow more results to be decided by poor decisions and mistakes at the back in the meanwhile.

Blackburn found it too easy to stretch Derby at Ewood Park

One situation that must be immediately resolved by Warne in the coming weeks is whether he reverts to the five-at-the-back formation that proved to be so successful for the Rams in their promotion campaign, particularly towards the end of it.

Derby kept eight clean sheets in their final eleven games of the 2023/24 season, defensive form that ultimately proved to be the difference between them and Bolton Wanderers, who finished third, just outside the automatic spots.

Derby County 2023/24 two CB vs three CB (TransferMarkt) Defensive formation Games played Goals against Clean Sheets Two CBs 25 21 12 Three CBs 21 16 10

Yet, against Rovers last Friday, Warne opted to go with a more typical four-strong defensive outfit, with Kane Wilson, Curtis Nelson, Eiran Cashin, and Callum Elder starting the game.

However, due to the attacking nature of both Wilson and Elder as full-backs, the Rams were caught out by the pace of Blackburn's counter attacks, especially in the second half, with all three of the home team's goals that secured the win coming from quick breaks.

It left Cashin and Nelson vulnerable to an overwhelming threat, made worse by the additions of Andi Weimann and Sammie Szmodics, who put Derby to the sword.

Adding another centre-back will give Derby more protection

The visit of Middlesbrough may be a cause for concern among the Rams fanbase, however, all hope is not lost despite the Teessiders' electric start to the season, which has seen them beat Swansea City 2-0 in their Championship opener and ease past Leeds in the EFL Cup with a 3-0 win.

Derby will need to be resolute on Saturday, and adding Ryan Nyambe alongside Cashin and Nelson may provide the rigidness that is required.

The 26-year-old allows Wilson to advance further up the wing, a role that he much prefers and is more successful in than as an old-fashioned right-back, while either Craig Forsyth or Elder can provide width and defensive cover on the left.

Derby showed glimpses of quality against both Blackburn and Chesterfield, but at points looked as though they needed more calm at the back, particularly without the incoming Jacob Widell Zetterström in goal, who is expected to sign ahead of the visit to Watford on August 24.

If the Rams return to a three/five-player defensive unit, it may give them more strength when out of possession, but could limit their attacking capabilities. Warne has a tough choice to make, and it is one that will have consequences either way.