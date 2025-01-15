Derby County are set to be boosted by the returns of Ben Osborn, Eiran Cashin and Jerry Yates on Saturday as Watford FC visit Pride Park Stadium in the Championship.

Paul Warne revealed the news following his side's defeat to Leyton Orient on penalties in the FA Cup third round on Tuesday evening after the two sides could not be split after extra time.

Dajaune Brown's equaliser four minutes after Charlie Kelman's equalsier for the League One outfit could not be followed by a winner for the Rams, although Ebou Adams did come close to finding the back of the net in the final minute of the game.

Derby return to action this weekend in their first Saturday 3pm kick-off at home since 9 November, when they drew 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle.

Derby set to be boosted by triple return v Watford

The Rams started their defeat to Leyton Orient with a near-full-strength side, although they were missing their number nine, Yates, who had been struggling with a groin issue.

He played through the problem against Bristol City 11 days ago, before missing out on Tuesday's cup tie. However, he will be back in the squad against Watford this weekend, with Derby struggling for form.

Osborn, who has missed out on plenty of occasions this season due to injury, will also be back in the side. He came on at half-time against the Robins despite struggling for fitness throughout the festive period, before he missed out once against at Brisbane Road.

But, the biggest boost for Warne and Derby will be the return of Cashin. The centre-back has been out of action since mid-December when he suffered a hamstring injury in the Rams' 4-0 win over Portsmouth. This comes at the perfect time, as Nat Phillips was forced off at half-time with a tight calf.

Eiran Cashin Derby County stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 19 (19) Minutes played 1608 Goal (assists) 1 (0) xG 1.52 Shots (on target) 14 (5) Tackle success 65.9% Duel success 65.1% Aerial duel success 69.3% Interceptions 40 Pass accuracy 81.8% *Stats correct as of 15/01/2025

Derby need to start finding wins quickly

Results and performances have not been good enough for a long time for Warne's side, and the next few weeks are crucial to not only their season, but also the future of the manager.

Derby have won just four games since September, and this barren spell has pushed them into the relegation battle once again.

If the form of those around them improves even slightly, the Rams will be in trouble and getting new signings through the door is crucial to their chances of staying in the Championship come the end of the season.

The return of Cashin to the side will help, but Derby have to be better, otherwise the sides below them will overtake them and those improvements need to start on Saturday against Watford.