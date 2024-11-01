Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith is not a player that the club are looking to sign this January, after pushing for a deal during the last winter transfer window.

Derby County were heavily linked with a move for Smith just under a year ago in League One, Warne keen to work with the imposing centre-forward again. They had a good relationship during their time at Rotherham United together and Smith has an excellent goal record in the third tier.

The pair were both with the Millers when they gained promotion to the second tier in 2022. The Star reported last January that the two clubs were locked in negotiations over a deal to bring Smith to Pride Park for much of that window.

There were even reports which stated that the Rams had made a loan offer for the former Rotherham man, but the Owls were demanding an excessive fee in exchange, which then put the deal on hold. No move materialised for the striker, but Smith's future is unclear as his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Michael Smith's Sheffield Wednesday future amid Derby interest

Despite now playing more of a bit-part role with Wednesday now, that hasn't stopped him from clocking up six goal contributions from 14 games in all competitions under Danny Röhl so far this season. Not only that, but his most recent was perhaps the best of the lot as he smashed into the top corner from 25 yards away at Portsmouth last Friday evening.

It appears as though his immediate future is set to keep him at Hillsborough, especially with Warne explaining that Smith has been discussed in every window with the Derby boss even speaking to Röhl, who did not want to loan out the striker. Now, he is not a player Warne is aiming to sign this January, per BBC Derby's Dominic Dietrich.

Smith joined Sheffield Wednesday from Rotherham in the summer of 2022, and he scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 49 games to help the club to promotion in his first season, but after he scored just four goals in 34 appearances over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, it seemed certain that he would depart in the summer.

Ambitious League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham were said to be among a number of EFL clubs interested in Smith, but once again he remained in South Yorkshire, and he now firmly in the plans of the German manager.

Michael Smith has valuable attributes to Sheffield Wednesday

The 33-year-old is in the twilight of his career, and although he knows his chances are likely to be limited in what could be his last season at Hillsborough, he is taking every one he can get well and any thoughts of a move to Derby are not on his mind.

Smith came off the bench to score Wednesday's final goal in their win over Plymouth on the opening weekend and his recent strike against Portsmouth collected a huge three points to move Wednesday into the top half of the division at the time.

Championship Table (as of 01/11/24) Team P GD Pts 12 Derby County 12 0 15 13 Sheffield Wednesday 12 -5 15 14 Oxford United 12 0 14

Even though his best years are now behind him, his physicality and aerial presence offers something different. Smith's all-round game has been excellent, underlined by the fact he has already registered four assists this season in all competitions.