Derby County boss Paul Warne is looking to bring in another striker before the end of the summer transfer window, which could mean that one of the Rams' young forwards is allowed to go out on loan.

Derby are set to make their Championship return when the new season kicks off over the weekend, with the Rams set for a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Friday, August 9. It will be the first second tier fixture that the club has featured in since they were relegated to League One at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Paul Warne will be hoping that he can build on promotion last season and re-establish Derby in the Championship. His side conceded just 37 goals in League One during their promotion-winning campaign, and the 51-year-old will know that they need to be resolute defensively again next season if they are going to do well in a higher division.

At the other end of the pitch, two new forward options have been signed so far during the summer transfer window, with Jerry Yates arriving on loan from Swansea City and Kayden Jackson signing from Ipswich Town. The Rams also have a couple of other options up front for next season, in Conor Washington and James Collins.

Warne is hopeful that he can bring in one more striker before the end of the transfer window. He explained that the potential signing would "improve them massively", but was not confident that a deal could be completed before the first game of the season.

With the Rams set to have up to five strikers going into their 2024/25 Championship campaign, youngster Dajaune Brown could be sent on loan to further his development.

Fan pundit gives his thoughts on Dajaune Brown's future

Derby's 18-year-old striker Dajaune Brown enjoyed a highly successful 2023/24 season. He impressed during a loan spell at National League side Gateshead, and was nominated for the League One Apprentice of the Season award. Football League World's Rams fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, shared his opinion on whether Brown should be sent on loan next season, describing it as an issue that has split the opinion of the fanbase.

Dajaune Brown's Premier League 2 stats for Derby County U21s (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 12 7 1

"I would say that Brown needs to go out again on loan," said Woodward.

"I mean, he was amazing last season for half a season in the Conference, but the step up from the Conference to the Championship, as we know, is massive.

"He's young, quite raw. Yes, he's got bags of pace, but I think he needs another season, potentially in League Two or League One, to see how he goes.

"So yeah, I know that will split our fanbase, but for me, he needs to go out on loan, and we need to bring in an experienced striker."

Brown impressed on loan last season

If Brown is sent out on loan next season, it will not be his first temporary spell away from Pride Park. The promising forward joined Gateshead in January last season, having made two appearances for Derby in League One during the first half of the campaign.

The teenager scored six goals in the National League for the Heed, helping them achieve a top-seven finish, although they were barred from the play-offs after failing to meet the entry criteria for membership of the EFL.

However, he ended his loan spell with a victory at Wembley regardless, as Gateshead won the FA Trophy on penalties after Brown had provided a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw.

If Brown is sent on loan again before the end of the transfer window, the club that signs him will have an exciting talent on their hands who could definitely become an important player for Derby in the future.