Oxford United and Portsmouth are keeping tabs on Derby County's Joe Ward ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The right-back has found minutes difficult to come by since the Rams won promotion from League One last season, and the two sides that joined them in the Championship from the third tier have taken an interest in the 29-year-old.

Ward joined Derby in the summer of 2023 after his contract at Peterborough United expired, and he has made 33 appearances in that time, with only six of them coming this season.

Joe Ward Derby County Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 3 Yellow Cards (Red Cards) 1 (-) Minutes Played 1580 *Stats correct as of 19/12/2024

Oxford and Portsmouth keeping a keen eye on Ward's situation

With the January transfer window opening in less than two weeks' time, both Oxford and Portsmouth are looking to change their fortunes and fight against relegation after a difficult start to life back in the Championship.

The U's recently sacked Des Buckingham following a run of just one win in 15 games, and are looking out at Ward's situation as he could help fill in at right-back.

Pompey, on the other hand, have had injury difficulties throughout the year, and defensively they have been rocked in particular.

John Mousinho used a make-shift back four against Derby last Friday, and his side were put to the sword at Pride Park in a 4-0 defeat. He will be hoping that the right-back, who did not make the bench on that night, will be able to make a difference for them.

Ward has started just twice for the Rams so far in 2024/25, most recently in his side's 0-0 draw with Burnley. The form of both Kane Wilson and Ryan Nyambe have seen him struggle to fit into Warne's plans, and instead he has featured for the club's Under-21s.

Although Nyambe has been out injured since October, the ex-Peterborough ace has been overlooked by Warne, and he has instead trusted Wilson to make the position his own.

With minutes difficult to come by already, Warne's update explaining that Nyambe is expected to return sooner than first thought could be the final nail in the coffin for the 29-year-old at Derby, and moving on may be the best thing for him to get consistent game-time once again.