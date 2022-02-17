Derby County ownership update emerges as exit from administration looks to be on the horizon

In what will be hugely positive news for Derby County fans, Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News is reporting that the Rams administrators could be talking to the EFL about ending the side’s administration woes within the next ten days.

The club have been in dire straits this year, with the side being docked points and struggling to stay afloat. Whilst Wayne Rooney has ensured that performances and results on the pitch are up to scratch – and they’d arguably be a lot higher in the division if not for the points penalty – their off-the-field issues have been huge.

They’ve let go of some important players on the cheap, have been called into question and entered proceedings with Middlesbrough and Wycombe for the way in which they have gone about their business and have been on the brink of near extinction.

The side then have been desperate for a new owner to swoop in and save them from the void – and in what is a massive update for Derby and their supporters, it looks like the club’s administrators could be about to put in place proceedings that could see them receive ‘formal offers’ to take over at Pride Park.

There have been several interested parties in the club and this report states that the administrators have now written to all of them in a bid to try and get them to submit actual offers to own the club. If they do – and a deal can be reached – they also feel that by the end of two weeks, they could be coming out of administration.

That would mean the club could, potentially, finally, put their issues off-the-field to bed and start to focus on a better future, whether that is in the Championship or League One.

The Verdict

If Derby can finally put their issues behind them and get themselves a new owner, it would be probably the best news of the year for any Rams supporter and for a lot of neutral fans too.

The Pride Park outfit may have made plenty of enemies under previous owner Mel Morris and in the past but it is never nice to see any club struggle or potentially be on the verge of going out of business completely. Considering the side’s history in the EFL, it would be a huge blow to see another team go the way of Bury.

Derby won’t be holding their breath just yet, as there have been plenty of false dawns so far. However, a positive update is always a good thing and if it comes to fruition then it would be massive news for the side and their fans.

I suppose the only thing to do now is wait and see which, if any, of the three interested parties lodge an official offer to takeover. If they do, then it will be intriguing to see who does it and whether a deal can be done or not.