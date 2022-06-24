Derby County owner update as David Clowes speaks out over takeover

Derby County have seen plenty of false dawns and potential takeover bids over the last few months so the club’s fans won’t want to get too carried away as of yet.

However, David Clowes look like he could very much end up as the next owner at Pride Park, with a buyout of their stadium now done.

That’s a big hurdle that needed overcoming in a bid to take the team over and now that a move for the ground has seemingly been pulled off, it could leave a pretty straightforward path for Clowes to take the reins with the Rams going forward.

Now, the prospective new owner has spoken out over Derby and his potential takeover, telling Derbyshire Live he ‘needed to do something’ to keep the future of the side intact.

They’ve had a tumultuous time of it over the last season or so, with the problems off the field ramping up more and more. It’s looked like Chris Kirchner might takeover at Derby twice only for deals to fall apart and Mike Ashley has had an interest without a deal ever being done.

It even looked at one point like liquidation might be an option – but there could actually be hope on the horizon with Clowes, especially now he has seemingly completed a deal for Pride Park.

Now, the potential new owner has revealed just why he has stepped in to try and take over at the Rams – and it’ll be music to the ears of the club’s supporters.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said: “With a deadline looming and the start of the next season getting closer, we needed to do something. As a local and established property company, purchasing the stadium seemed the obvious first step.

“Secondly, as a proud Derby supporter, it was inconceivable to me that the club was at risk of falling away. We’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes on the stadium purchase and loan agreement to be able to get the club going again in time for the next season.”

The Verdict

Derby will definitely not be getting carried away until a deal is officially confirmed, especially after the way they have been strung along over the course of the last year or so.

They’ve been close to the edge of extinction at times and they’ll be thankful that they just still have a team to support right now. However, this finally feels like it could be the real deal for the club’s supporters. If the stadium has been purchased, then that is a real stumbling block that has been overcome.

It has been the purchase of Pride Park that has halted other potential deals in the past. If it is now back in the hands of someone who isn’t Mel Morris, then that could really help a takeover to go through before the new season starts.

If Clowes can sort out a full takeover and has in fact saved the Rams from the brink – and has bought out their stadium – then he would no doubt be seen as a saviour and the fans would be overjoyed with the potential new owner.