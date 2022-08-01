Derby County owner reveals decision making process behind taking over the club

David Clowes has detailed the decision making process that led to his Derby County takeover.

The businessman ended the club’s period of administration in July after 10 months of uncertainty surrounding the Rams.

The lifelong supporter of the club saved it from the brink as it ran the risk of liquidation.

Clowes has opened up on the deal that earned him ownership of Derby, claiming that it was an emotional rollercoaster.

The Derby local claimed that it was by no means a smooth process as there were many documents which held up the deal.

However, he believes that good solutions were found to get the agreement over the line, praising key figures for overcoming all the obstacles that stood in their way.

Speaking on Rams TV, he also explained what caused him to step in after such a protracted 10 months.

“I just went through every single emotion possible,” said Clowes, via Derbyshire Live.

“I go back to February 2022, I was very concerned, I was on the outside looking in and thinking why’s the club not selling, is there a blockage in the system?

“I made one or two calls and I did say that if there was any interest and that interest fell away then I would be interested at looking at the club as a last resort, really.

“That was based on Chris Kirchner, he wanted to do the club only, he didn’t want to do the stadium at that stage.

“So we got approached and were asked if we would be interested in purchasing the stadium, so I thought why not, it’s a property deal, it’s what we do.

“So we agreed the deal and that was obviously based on Chris purchasing the club.

“Chris obviously pulled out, so I thought, we may have a stadium but not a football club. That’s when I thought we seriously need to look at this as a company.”

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Derby County played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 LONDON ROAD 2-1 W 2-1 L

Derby got their latest league campaign underway on Saturday with a home victory over Oxford United.

Conor Hourihane’s 80th minute strike earned Liam Rosenior a perfect start to life as the first team squad’s new manager.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to face Charlton Athletic on August 6.

The Verdict

For many Derby fans, the last year must have been a very concerning period as a supporter’s club should never be at such risk of going out of business.

The collapse of the Kirchner deal came as such a huge blow to the club as it was the culmination of so much wasted time.

That Clowes stepped in when he did likely saved the club from a lot more trouble, possibly even liquidation.

Now Derby can focus fully on the future by building a side capable of competing in League One for the season ahead.