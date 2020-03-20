Derby County owner Mel Morris makes Premier League demand amid recent events

Derby County owner Mel Morris insists that the Premier League needs to help clubs in the Football League as they look to cope with the Coronavirus crisis.

It was revealed earlier this week that there will be no football played in England until April 30th at the earliest, which is obviously a major problem for clubs in the lower leagues who rely on matchday income.

Whilst Championship sides should be able to handle the lack of fixtures, it isn’t ideal for them either.

And, speaking to offthepitch.com, Morris explained how the Premier League needs to step up and use the cash they have to help those below.

“There’s been an abundance of money that’s been flowing through in the last five plus years. The Premier League has been able to amass a pretty big 10 figure sum in terms of its reserves, while the EFL I doubt would even break into eight digits.

“There lies the conundrum – 72 clubs that probably might have an organisation that might have maybe a surplus of £10m versus 20 clubs that have an abundance of £1.5 billion floating around in central funds that have been allowed to amass. There’s clearly a moral challenge here to be addressed by the Premier League, the Football League et al, in addressing that.”

The verdict

You can totally understand where Morris is coming from here and most fans in the country would agree that the Premier League need to do something.

The money those clubs receive is incredible and more of it needs to filter down to deal with this unprecedented situation.

It remains to be seen what will happen but many clubs down the bottom will be at serious risk if something doesn’t happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.