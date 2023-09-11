It has been a disappointing start to the season for Derby County in League One.

Despite spending much of last season in the play-off places, the Rams suffered heartbreak as they dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign.

Paul Warne's side were widely expected to challenge for the title this time around, but it has been an inconsistent start to the season and they currently sit 11th in the table after winning three and losing three of their first six league games.

While results may not be going to plan on the pitch so far, stability has certainly been restored off the pitch at Pride Park since David Clowes' takeover of the club in July 2022.

Derby had been relegated from the Championship the previous season following a 21-point deduction and with the club in administration, their survival was extremely uncertain.

After multiple failed takeover attempts, Clowes, a lifelong Rams supporter, completed his purchase of the club for £55 million and he revealed that the club had been just a week away from extinction.

"The club was on life support. If it had been any other business, you’d have walked away. It was in such a state," Clowes told The Telegraph in June.

"I honestly believe that if we hadn’t done the deal on July 1 the club would have gone in another five days. There was no money left to pay the wages. It was the end of the road, as simple as that.

"The Football League were losing patience and there were all the added pressures of the season starting a week early because of the World Cup in Qatar. It was a very worrying time."

What is David Clowes' net worth?

Clowes featured on the Sunday Times Rich List in 2018 and was estimated to have a net worth of £252 million, an increase of £50 million on the previous year.

What are David Clowes' business interests?

Clowes is the chairman of property company Clowes Developments.

He joined the company in 1985, becoming a director six years later and assuming the role of chairman in February 2015.

Clowes Developments describe themselves as "one of the largest and strongest privately-owned property investment and development organisations in the UK" and their assets are valued at £300 million.

Clowes is also a qualified pilot and he joined British Midlands as a first officer in 2000 before becoming Captain in December 2004, working for the airline until 2012.

What are David Clowes' future Derby County plans?

Clowes admitted that promotion last season would have been a "bonus" for Derby after the turmoil they experienced over the summer and he believes they are putting in "strong foundations" for the club's future.

While he admits that the short-term aim is to win promotion from League One, he says there is "no reason" why the club cannot return to the Premier League one day.

"Derby County is a big football club and if we get this right there’s no reason why we can’t be back in the Premier League in years to come," Clowes told The Telegraph.

"The short-term aim is obviously promotion out of League One. It has gone very quickly, and I think we’ve done some good things. I know what we’re trying to do behind the scenes, and I’m really excited about the future of the club.

"I’m seeing the club progress and feel very privileged that I’m in this position."